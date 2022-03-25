An adapter to charge and use the Magic Mouse at the same time is the unnecessary invention of this genius

One of the Most common criticisms of Apple’s Magic Mouse It’s your way of charging this mouse. To do so, the user must turn it upside down and insert a Lightning cable, which prevents the use of the mouse while charging. A user has found the key to not dispense with the Magic Mouse when it is recharging, and has done so with an adapter with “wheels” of the most ingenious.

Putting an end to the dilemma of charging or using the Magic Mouse

Unnecessary Inventions is the name of the Twitter handle and YouTube channel of the same name, which is dedicated to creating the most varied contraptions. Matty, the genius behind this effort, defines himself as someone who “designs and builds fake products to solve problems that don’t exist.” Which gives us an idea that this channel looks for the fun angle with its inventions.

This is Apple’s worst designed product so I figured out a way to fix it. pic.twitter.com/2WjeTfKrEZ — Unnecessary Inventions (@mattyxb) March 23, 2022

Matty’s first step is to replace the traditional Lightning cable by one with perpendicular load. Later, she has taken some steel balls that she had in his study to replicate the mice of yesteryear, which worked with a ball before the laser. Next, he designs a stand with room for two of these balls, the cable, and where to attach the Magic Mouse.





The Magic Mouse turns off while it is charging, making this invention unnecessary and honoring the name of this channel

The result is the most fun, because we have a kind of Magic Mouse with Hot Wheels that only lacks the flares on the sides. A rather bizarre way of solving a problem which is not that serious. Of course, it turns out that the Magic Mouse cannot be used while charging, as it turns off, as explained in this video.

The truth is that Apple products are quite prone to being tuned by electronics hobbyists. We must not forget the iPhone X with a functional USB-C. Or the Mac mini M1 reduced to its minimum expression. Here it seems that Apple’s designs inspire other people too to try different solutions.