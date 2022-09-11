Filed in:

In the last few hours, some photographs of the British model and actress were leaked in which she appears with an unusual appearance, since she appears disheveled, smoking a cigarette and somewhat listless.

Delevigne was seen around the Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport, Californiain which not only his appearance but disoriented performances left a cloak of doubt about his state of mind.

It should be remembered that this English supermodel was one of the little angels of ‘El Secreto de Victoria, and this led her career to stardom and becoming one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

However, after the postcards they showed about that particular situation, some international media assure that her family would be considering admitting her to a care center. Clarifying that the state in which she can be seen in the photographs and videos it is not concluded that he is under some hallucinogenic substance.

For the British newspaper The Suna family friend stated that: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need.”.

A crude testimony to Vogue in 2015

Cara offered an interview more than 7 years ago to the magazine fashion in which he spoke without filters about how his childhood and adolescence were.

Delevingnewho grew up in an upper-class family that liked parties and horses, except her, reviewed Vogue in 2015, what would have marked her childhood was his mother Pandora’s addiction to heroin.

At that time, the actress declared that her mother was a very strong woman with a big heart. However, her struggle to overcome her addiction to drugs was an inherent fact in the growth of the model, which after the last images of her, some media recall that torrid family episode.

“An addicted father marks the childhood of any child”affirmed the model to fashion.