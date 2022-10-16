An adventure of Captain Kirk and his father: The showrunners of ‘The Rings of Power’ revealed their discarded idea for Star Trek 4

Before the project was shelved indefinitely by Paramount and even before Matt Shakman took on and left the directing job, Star Trek 4 was moving forward with JD Payne and Patrick McKay writing.

Payne and McKay eventually didn’t stay with the project and began working on other initiatives that include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe Middle-earth series that recently presented the end of its first season and is already working on its second cycle.

But in the midst of promoting The Rings of Power, Payne and McKay were recently able to talk about their idea for Star Trek 4.

During an interview with Esquire, the topic of his work in that space saga came up directly and, after saying that they were indeed linked to the fourth film in the new saga that started in 2009, Payne told some details of his proposal.

Thus, in the first place, the screenwriter said that the idea of ​​the film was to reunite Captain Kirk with his father, George Kirk, who died aboard the USS Kelvin at the same time as the birth of his son.

“It brought together Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. The presumption was that through a cosmic quirk in the world of Star Trek, they were the same age. It was going to be a great space adventure between father and son: think of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space. We were really excited about it. We had an original villain and a really cool sci-fi idea like 2001: A Space Odyssey at the core.”Payne said.

According to the screenwriter, the development of that idea took them two years and in that process they collaborated with Lindsey Weber and director SJ Clarkson. However, the project did not prosper and they eventually passed to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“The movie ultimately fell apart and it really was a heartbreak for us. It’s part of what got us here, because it made us think, ‘God, with a great IP title, great movie stars, and a story that we all felt had a chance to be great, it couldn’t pull through.’ We felt like the winds were turning against big movies, which is part of what made us start taking television seriously. That led us to The Rings. But we would have loved to make that movie.” he added.

But the revelations didn’t stop there because McKay went on to detail how George Kirk would return.

“There’s an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation called ‘Hallows’ where they find Scotty, who’s been stuck in a transporter for a couple of decades, and they get to have a cool adventure with him. Our assumption was: ‘What if just before the Kelvin hit that huge ship, George Kirk had tried to beam to his wife’s shuttle where his son, Jim Kirk, had just been born? What if the ship hadn’t completely exploded? What if he had left behind some space debris? Think about when you send a text message and you’ve typed it, but you haven’t hit send. On the other hand, you see those three dots that someone has written. It’s as if the transporter has absorbed its pattern into the pattern buffer, but not spit it out to the other side. It was actually a saved copy of him that was on the computer.” McKay explained.

“So the adventure is that Chris Pine and the crew of the Enterprise have to search for the wreckage of the ship his father died on due to a mystery and a new villain. On the ship, they run into his father’s employer. They transport him and he has no idea that time has not passed and that he is looking at his son ”, he added. “Then the adventure starts from there.”

for that proposal star trek 4 Not only would it have had to include Chris Pine and the rest of the Enterprise crew from the new movies like Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg, but it would also have included Chris Hemsowrth as George Kirk. But, for better or worse, that idea did not pan out and for now there are no other formal plans in development for the next film of Star Trek.