An advertising app offers in Vigo “the first masked party in Galicia where your darkest wishes come true”

“Magic at the First Masquerade Party”. It is the title of the notice that is located in Vigo and that anyone can find in the “Milanuncios.com” app, one of the pioneering platforms in Spain for buying and selling between individuals and that, in addition to property transactions, includes other sections to offer and demand services.

The call for this party is advertised in various categories of the portal such as ‘Employment’ or ‘Beauty’. The event in question would take place the next Friday October 21 and/or Saturday 22 (There are several publications with an upload date of October 4 with one or another date of celebration of the party, according to the announcement) and this platform has been, at least, one of the ways chosen by the organizers to make the proposal.

Although nowhere in the ad is there an explicit allusion to the sexual character of this social meeting, everything indicates, according to the description of the event itself, that it would be held to promote intimate relationships between the attendees.

Saving the distances, similar nuances would have the world that was opened to the character that Tom Cruise embodied in the film “Eyes Wide Shut”directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1999, where the American actor shares the limelight with the Australian interpreter, and at that time his partner in the real world, Nicole Kidman. The film narrates a plot in which Cruise discovers in the first person a place where unlimited pleasure is practiced -among other things-, and the assistants come with Venetian masks. Sex and masks, two elements that would also be repeated in the announced party from Vigo.

Attendees between 22 and 60 years old

The claim to summon the guests, whose ages must be between 22 and 60 years old, starts like this: “Do you want to come to a real masquerade party, where you can make your darkest and most hidden desires come true?. This is your chance. For the first time in Galicia, a festival is organized in which everything is permitted, where the limits will be pleasure, and dreams and desires will be confused with reality. Do not delay in signing up because there are very few places left.

Then the ad clarifies the cost of the ticket at a price of “100 euros per individual person or 150 euros per couple”. In this sense, he clarifies that the attendees who come in pairs do not need to be a sentimental couple, not even two people of the opposite sex, simply two people who come together.





The place where this will be held is not specified. “the first exclusive and private masked party in Galicia, in a magical enclave, with multiple rooms and a swimming pool, among other things”, location that will be revealed to attendees when they buy their ticket in two payments: 50%, in advance to save their place, and the other 50%, two days before the date “so that we can send you the exact address, since it is totally discreet”.

The ticket entitles you to “drinks all night, some snacks, oils, lubricants, towels, water, the odd toy, showers, the pool, pleasure and the little balloons”, alluding to condoms.

Among the requirements, he points out the obligation to wear mask and sexy clothes, and for the rest “let yourself be carried away by your imagination and we will make your dreams come true, because here everything is allowed; the limit is set only by you”, he concludes.