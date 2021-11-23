“An agreement between France and the US would also be positive for us”

An agreement between the American fund Kkr and Vivendi’s French for the control of Tim could represent a win-win strategy for the government which would thus ensure the necessary support of two powers in the global geopolitical chessboard. Giulio Sapelli, a long-time economist but above all a profound connoisseur of the mechanisms of Italian finance, is convinced of this.

Professor Sapelli, in his latest book “Draghi o il chaos”, written together with Lodovico Festa, stated that Kkr is contiguous to the premier’s milieu. Therefore, its presence cannot be defined as extraneous or hostile.

“US funds have been present in Italy since the twenty years when Jp Morgan helped the regime to deal with the crisis of ’29 with less difficulty. Italy has a consolidated relationship with the US, interrupted by the war in Ethiopia and resumed after the war. So Kkr is not here for Draghi to be at Palazzo Chigi. If anything, Kkr’s move matured after Biden’s visit to Rome and is part of various geopolitical escalations and coincidentally occurs just before the signing of the Quirinal Treaty. There is a complex of situations of which Draghi is certainly not the demiurge ».

As you pointed out, it is difficult to think that the government could be in the dark.

“The government, in my opinion, will seek an agreement between Vivendi and Kkr because it will have to maintain both the relations with the USA and with France, which are necessary in this phase of very deep German crisis and in the imminence of the signing of the Treaty. Also because Macron comes from a world like that of Aristide Briand and Pierre Mendès France which does not look at the US with hostility. Perhaps in this way we will finally be able to stabilize Tim ».

The agreement starts a bit uphill given that Vivendi considers Kkr’s offer insufficient.

“These are the usual games to aim for a little upward.”

Is Tim the mirror of a country in crisis in managing public subsidiaries but also in the interrelationships between private and public actors?

“We are in a very long period of deflation. So long that we have come to call inflation a price increase of 2%, while in the past with these values ​​we tore our hair because profits were falling and so were wages and consumption. A tragic situation. I think the Americans have every interest in getting Europe out of Germany’s thirty-year grip which forced its European partners to suffer deflation. The US needs to take charge of the world, the French are the last thalassocratic power. After the slap we were given with the killing of Gaddafi, we must understand that it is a small piece to reacquire an international presence ».

Are these sudden management changes in Tim and in other companies a mirror of political instability, as Porro wrote in the Giornale yesterday?

“Public enterprises are managed like private companies and managers think about their own advantage, while in France they primarily serve the Republic. Today the Mincatos, Gamberales and Moscatos are gone and the managers are mercenaries. Even the mercenaries have made history but you have to live up to Cangrande della Scala or Eugenio di Savoia … ».

Is Tim just a symbol of the structural weakness of Italian capitalism?

«Tim’s situation arises from the indebtedness caused by the takeover bid in 1999 and from the negative management of Pirelli. And then, if the state owns the network, what was the point of founding Open Fiber? Now the important thing is to defend Sparkle which controls the transoceanic networks which are a strategic asset for which the golden power can be applied. Tim cannot be taken as a paradigm, because it is one of the worst privatizations in the world. Privatizations at Prodi are school cases like those of Yeltsin or Meném. The worst of the worst ».