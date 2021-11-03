World

An agreement was reached in the Czech Republic to form the new government

On Wednesday Petr Fiala, leader of the center-right Spolu (“Together”) coalition in the Czech Republic, said he had reached an agreement with the centrist coalition to form the new government. The two coalitions were the most voted in the political elections at the beginning of October, but the formation of the new government will not be immediate: the president of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman – who as in Italy must entrust the task of forming the new executive – is still admitted to intensive care for serious health problems.

In the elections at the beginning of October, the two coalitions (made up of 5 parties in total: three from the center-right and two from the center) had obtained more than half of the seats in parliament (108 seats out of 200 total), beating outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

In addition to the formation of the new executive, the two coalitions also agreed on its political program and the division of ministries. The new government will have to manage a troubled economy burdened with growing debt, the consequences of the energy crisis and the growth of coronavirus infections.

