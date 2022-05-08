An AI recreates the Harry Potter characters as in the novels

Using Artbreeder, an artist has taken JK Rowling’s descriptions in the Harry Potter novels as a reference to create 35 characters as faithful as possible to the books.

if you have read Harry Potter books and then you have seen the films with some disappointment to discover that the characters were not the same on the screen as you had imagined them in the novel, this news is going to enchant you.

On other occasions we have seen the benefits of artificial intelligence applied to the recreation of anime or manga characters so that they look like flesh and blood people.

The artist msbananaanna has once again tested artbreeder to do to flesh and blood Harry Potter characters literally following the descriptions of them in the books. The result, we already warned you, is a bit scary in several of the portraits, but you can take a look at them in the following gallery:

We are going to analyze in depth the features of some prominent Harry Potter characters that we found in the images so that you can tell us if you think that the vision of the AI ​​or the selection of the casting of the films has been more successful.

JK Rowling described Draco Malfoy like a person who was neither beautiful nor ugly, with a very pale pointed face, cold gray eyes and straight whitish-blond hair. In the movies, Tom Felton was the actor who put himself in her shoes.

Emma Watson turns 32 and is much more than the actress of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga

Dudley Dursley was played by harry mellingbut in the book it was described as a pig with wig, extremely fat, with small blue eyes and blonde hair. While Luna Lovegoodinterpreted by evanna lynchhad a permanently surprised look, his eyes were large and gray, his eyebrows were pale and his hair was messy blond.

Ralph Fiennes embodied Voldemorta skull-faced person with chalk-white skin, snake nostrils, and eyes with the sharp pupils of a cat.