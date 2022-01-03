an aid from regenerative medicine

Sport is good for you, it’s recommended, but watch out for your knees. Frequent and intense training and training could wear out the cartilage. Here’s how to fix it

More and more people, from the youngest to the adults, are dedicating themselves to high-level sporting activities: from athletics to running, to volleyball, alone or in a group. Watch out for your knees: Excessive training, trauma and predisposition can trigger wear and degeneration of cartilage with pain and functional limitation. At that point, too the simplest movements, such as walking, turning and bending, will appear difficult.

Precautions –

Even in young and active people, knee pain and instability they are signs of a wear process which, if not treated promptly, could lead to early osteoarthritis. “Playing sports is good for your health, but trauma and youth sports injuries, along with genetic predisposition and altered axial alignment of the knees may contribute to an increased risk of wear of the articular cartilage – explains Francesco Iacono, responsible for biological joint prosthetic and reconstructive surgery of Humanitas San Pio X-. The consequence, over time, may be the onset of gonarthrosis, early knee osteoarthritis, already towards 45-50 years old. At these ages, if knee pain is the symptom of gonarthrosis, the latest regenerative therapies with mesenchymal stem cells they can help restore knee health “.

Knee regenerative medicine treatments –

“They have the goal of reduce noise complained by the patient through anti-inflammatory and regulatory action of the immune response exerted by mesenchymal cells. They also improve joint homeostasis, ie the balance of the internal environment, and play a trophic action on cartilage articulate present, perhaps stimulating it regeneration. For this to happen, certain characteristics must be present in the patient: the residual cartilage of the knee is sufficient, it is possible to take an adequate amount of mesenchymal cells from the patient’s fat or bone marrow, and that there are no autoimmune diseases. This type of treatment is based on infiltration of mesenchymal stem cells taken from the patient, which will go to regenerate damaged tissue without replacing it “. All this in a single session lasting about 30 minutes, under local anesthesia during which the patient is donor and recipient at the same time.