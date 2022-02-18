An airline launched a monthly subscription to fly and seeks to revolutionize the industry

Alaska Airlines launches monthly subscription

They called him the FlightPass. For $49 a month, those who sign up for the new Alaska Airlines program can take 6, 12 or 24 round-trip flights a year to a range of destinations offered by the airline. Depending on how long the flights are (all non-stop), they fall into a different category. If it is the category with the longest flights, six trips can be made in the year. As distances get shorter, more flights are enabled.

The airline offers these flights to almost all the destinations it offers, with the exception of those to and from its base, the city of Seattle: is that adding that destination to the plan would make the service economically unfeasible due to the number of people who come and go from that city every day.

With this option, passengers can book their flights between 14 and 90 days before the flight. If this option is not convenient, they have a deluxe option that they call Flight Pass Pro, which costs $199 a month and allows you to book flights even on the same day, up to two hours before the plane takes off.

As in any contract, there is a fine print. As much as the cost of the flight is covered with the monthly payment, passengers will be required to pay airport taxes and fees each time they use the service. The contract is for one year with automatic renewal unless the client explicitly indicates that he wants to cancel it.

Flight Pass credit can be used on nonstop Alaska Airlines flights within California, or between California and Nevada or Arizona. These are round trip flights between the same destinations and if you want to combine destinations there is an extra cost.

Flights may be operated by Alaska Airlines, or its affiliates Horizon Air and Sky West Airlines. If it is a flight with a stopover, these are not included in the monthly subscription promotion.

“After two years virtually cooped up at home, travelers are ready to move again and with 100 daily flights across 16 airports in California, and between California and Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass is going to make it happen. move,” he said. Alex Coreydirector of business and product development for Alaska Airlines in a press release sent by the company to the media.

Thus, the aeronautical industry joins a trend that is already installed in others, such as entertainment: retain customers through subscriptions. Experts indicate that if the test being carried out by Alaska Airlines is successful, the model will be replicated by other larger airlines in the United States.

