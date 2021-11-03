An alarm bell: an asteroid touches the Earth without anyone noticing

It is the size of a refrigerator, not American-style, but of normal size, as small as it is harmless to an asteroid. Which wouldn’t make the news at all, except for the fact that it passed relatively close to Earth: it crossed the skies of Antarctica undetected.

The 2021 UA1, so called the asteroid in question, recently passed the Earth on 25 October. The cosmic body hovered only 3,000 kilometers above the face of our planet, but no expert seems to have been able to collect the readings and predict the trajectory. At least until it crossed the skies of Antarctica. The same NASA admitted that he did not see the asteroid coming.

The host asteroid of Antarctica he unknowingly wandered over the huge ice sheet. But compared to known asteroids in the past that have visited Earth, the UA1 of 2021 was not as massive as expected.

That blind spot at the base of the unnoticed passage by 2021 UA1.

The recorded size measured approx 2 meters. Republic World reported that even though it is small, the velocity and other motion factors of asteroid 2021 UA1 could cause minimal damage if it collides with any planet.

The size, while small for an asteroid, could still divide or burn the atmosphere for a short period of time. The main concern that experts raise regarding the passage of 2021 AU1, however, is not the potential damage it could have caused or the consequences of an impact, but the fact that no astronomy experts, not even observers, have been able to notice it as it charges into our planet’s backyard.

Scientists, astronomers and observers are wondering why the asteroid has gone unnoticed for so long. One possible theory would be that the flyby of UA1 2021 was not detected due to the trajectory of the asteroid. According to a statement from the NASA, in fact, the direction from which theUA1 2021 it is considered by the vast majority of astronomers to be a blind spot.

The asteroid was pushed by the inner solar system instead of charging towards the Earth and the sun, a situation that is the exception and not the rule. It happens very rarely. The reason why there would be this blind spot detected in asteroid examinations is due to the visibility of the inner solar system, which is too low at that point due to glare emissions from the sun.

Regardless of the asteroid’s measurements, any celestial body could be difficult to observe for devices on the ground during the day: the best chance of seeing the limited appearance of these objects would be during twilight, in which even the planets Mercury And Venus appear in the sky. This is the most plausible theory. At least so far. The fact is that the study continues.