an all-Italian cosplay of Camilla will captivate you with her Ultra Balls

In 2006, gamers said goodbye to the third generation and the remake of the first to embrace a new, exciting adventure. New pokémon, an unexplored region and many trainers to defeat: Pokémon Diamond & Pearl was the game duo that laid the foundation for Generation IV, later enhanced by Pokémon Platinum.

15 years later, those video games are back with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remake of the fourth generation arrived a few days ago Nintendo Switch. The trip to Sinnoh will lead the player to explore new places – if they have never purchased the old Game Freak adventure – or rediscover them with current graphics. This will also involve facing some coaches, one of whom is among the strongest ever.

Camilla is the Sinnoh champion and one of the last opponents to defeat in the standard history of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with the most loyal and powerful creatures in his possession. The Italian cosplayer Shiro Kitsune has decided to pay homage to her on the occasion of her return to video games. Here is so a Camilla cosplay in more photos with Ultra Ball at your fingertips while wearing her flashy, black dress.

