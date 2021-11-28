An all natural remedy to take 3 times a day to eliminate cholesterol





A remedy to be taken 3 times a day to eliminate cholesterol. The web is full of “miraculous” recipes that serve no other purpose than to earn clicks and money. Most of the time they do absolutely nothing, other times they can even be dangerous.

Having said that, the recipe that we suggest today has rather incontrovertible factual data at its base and it is precisely for this reason that we propose it to you.

It is a garlic and lemon home remedy that can help people fight the cholesterol and to purify the blood.

Provided, of course, that you follow a correct diet and a healthy lifestyle.

But let’s see how and why.

Why garlic is important

Garlic is important because it is antibacterial, antiviral and disinfectant. In particular, it contains antioxidants that can help free the arteries from any clots; moreover it is known that it can also help to keep blood pressure low and that it can also help regulate the so-called “bad” cholesterol, ie LDL (low density lipoprotein).

Not only that: garlic is also an excellent antibiotic and can help prevent cellular aging.

Why lemon is important

Among citrus fruits, lemon is very rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant; and vitamin C can help prevent or pass colds (coughs, colds, etc.) faster.

It also appears to be capable of strengthening the immune system, preventing aging and helping to keep cholesterol under control. Of course it is better, when possible, to consume only lemons from organic crops, because otherwise it could pose the problem of any traces of pesticides and fertilizers in the peel.

Recipe

36 cloves of garlic are prepared without the shirt; then three lemons are cleaned by soaking them in bicarbonate, then rinsed and cut into slices.

Then you pour a liter of water into a pot and put it to heat, but without letting it boil.

At that point, pour in the lemon slices and the garlic cloves mentioned above.

The cooking must last a quarter of an hour, always without coming to a boil, therefore the heat must remain low. When cooked, it is left to rest in the fridge for at least twelve hours.

After twelve hours it is filtered and consumed two or three times a day, just over half a glass at a time.

