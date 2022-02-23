An alleged new image of iOS 16 is leaked

A new leaked image of iOS 16 appears, showing widgets similar to those in the previous leak.

There is less than it seems to see for the first time iOS 16, since Apple will present it at the beginning of June at the inaugural conference of the WWDC 22. We have not seen many leaks about the system, although a new image has appeared that is in line with the only leak we had so far.

In this new filmed image you can see the possible new widgets that Apple will implement in iOS 16. We can see that they are more interesting widgets than the current ones, available in more sizes and with interactive features. That is to say, we will be able to have sliders and buttons in the widgets, a mess that many of us have been waiting for a long time.

Found this pic of iOS 16, no idea if it’s real or not #appleinternal #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/hPMAq29oDL — iArchive (@iarchiveml) February 22, 2022

The filtration comes from iArchive, which does not have any kind of history regarding previous leaks. What is true is that is an image similar to those obtained by LeaksApplePro, which gives some reliability to both leaks. They are similar images from two different sources.

In this image of iArchive We can see widgets in a new smaller size that occupies 1×2 icons. Until now we had widget options of 4×4, 2×4 and 2×2 icon sizes. It is very interesting to have this new less intrusive option for smaller widgets, for example the Activity widget that we see in the image, which does not need to be so large to show the data of our rings.

The list of devices compatible with iOS 16 is filtered

Also, in the music widget we can see the name “Music+”. We don’t know if this is a bug or if it’s a new Apple Music subscription that future-proofs Apple. Let’s remember that the new subscription option with classical music should arrive soon.

