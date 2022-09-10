An alleged son of Shakira claims a large sum to pay for his silence

The Colombian singer, Shakira is still having trouble digesting her divorce from the Spanish defender of FC Barcelona, ​​Gérard Piqué. The star has not yet finished cushioning the shock of her breakup that another problem comes once again to disturb her. It’s not in Spain that it happens, but rather in the country of origin of the artist.

Shakira can’t stand the separation from Pique…

Indeed, a young man whose identity has not been revealed comes out of nowhere to claim to be the son of Shakira. The boy is not a legitimate child of the singer, but he was adopted when he was still a baby. The child was with the Colombian artist when she was in a relationship with a Colombian actor named Santiago Alarcón.

Shakira is terribly angry with Gérard Pique

However, he wanted to take this story to the Colombian media, but was turned away. With social networks which are a lethal weapon, the boy headed for it. He has decided to publicly address the Colombian actor whom he considers his biological father. Better still, the alleged child of Shakira claims the sum of 835 million pesos from his actor’s father. The latter denounced an extortion of funds from the young man and decided to file a complaint publicly against the acts of persecution of which he is the victim. Likewise, he also points out that he and his family were being harassed by someone claiming to be his son.

