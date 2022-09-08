an alleged unrecognized son pops up and demands a fortune for his silence

They assure that the singer is about to live one of the most beautiful stages of her life, after having gone through the strong controversy of her separation.

Shakira is about to live one of the most beautiful stages of her life by forgetting Pique, because now she is associated with a younger man who could be her new idyll.

They assure that the singer after the controversy of her separation from Pique will create new musical successes and even a sentimental partner.

Last June, Shakira announced her separation from Pique without giving further details. However, over time, the real reasons that led the couple to split came to light, revealing the footballer as a cheating man who is already presuming his new girlfriend.

Shakira will debut with a younger man

Shakira is about to give love another chance after suffering Pique’s deception, because according to clairvoyant Farath Coronel, the singer plans to rebuild her love life. In addition, the Colombian will return with great successes as with which she has been so recognized in the past.

“Shakira will reinvent herself, she will come back as a great, as the international star that she is, with her head held high to defend her position on the music scene which has cost her so much to win”confessed the seer to TVyNovelas.

Regarding his love life, it has been said that: “A new relationship is coming for her, we will see her with a slightly younger person who will give her back the enthusiasm and the desire to love again and above all, will fill her with attention and affection.”