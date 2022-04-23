an allegory to the cinema of David Fincher

In “TheBatman”, an assassin targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic murders and leaving a trail of cryptic clues. The “World’s Greatest Detective” must descend into the deepest and darkest of the city. There he meets characters like Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), The Penguins (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) that will be a fundamental part of the plot.

As the evidence begins to mount and the plans of the perpetrator identified as The Riddler (paul dano) get bigger, Batman must forge new relationships to unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

In sight, we are facing a premise that has a lot to do with what was “seven” (or Se7en) from 1995 and to a lesser extent with “Zodiac” 2007, both essential works of the modern thriller directed by David Fincher.

“Seven” Without a doubt, it changed everything, it is a story that gave a twist to the tired “buddy cop” movie formula. Horrifying and fascinating viewers and critics alike, it told a story that explored human depravity and concluded with an ending so shocking that it still shocks today.

The film follows two detectives, the veteran and about to retire Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and young newcomer Mills (Brad Pitt) who has just moved to the city with his wife Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow). Somerset and Mills must work together in the quest to solve a series of murders whose methodology is based on each of the seven deadly sins.

In “TheBatman” that duo made up of Somerset and Mills can be seen reflected in the relationship between Batman and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and how both must join forces to solve the riddles of the villain played by Dano. A villain who visually from his appearance takes many elements from what was the zodiac killer and who also sends encrypted messages to both the police and Batman, in a clear allusion to this case that shocked California and the world between the end of the sixties and mid-seventies.

So much “TheBatman” What “seven” from their staging they embrace the idea that life is gloomy and meaningless. Both films show a city covered by a gray sky and rain that is constant at times. They are cities full of problems, explicit violence and exhausted detectives. An environment impregnated with despair and misery.

Perhaps the main difference between Reeves and Fincher’s tape lies in, that in “TheBatman” the hero of the day will emerge as a light of hope among so much darkness. Instead “seven” since its suffocating history does not give rise to such a thing.

In conclusion, “TheBatman” It is a film that both lovers of the character will enjoy, as well as those who embraced the realism that the trilogy starring Christian bale and directed by Christopher Nolanas well as lovers of detective films full of suspense and mysteries.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) is available on HBO Max.