an amateur remake in Unreal Engine 5 is shown in video – Nerd4.life

The Codeless Studio enthusiast team is looking to create a remake of Silent Hill based on Unreal Engine 5 and the first attempts are visible in the video published above, consisting of what is known as pre-alpha gameplay, with the project still in the early stages.

It is apparently a remake of the first chapter, as is evident from the events staged: the legendary opening sequences of the original are visible on the PlayStation, with Harry Mason who, following in the footsteps of his missing daughter, ventures into an alley of the mysterious town of Silent Hill and finds himself in a nightmare.

The homage is very evident, with the video also showing the particular movements of the camera that characterized the first chapter of the series, but obviously it remains to be seen if the project will develop up to a playable form. The launch of a completely amateur Silent Hill remake, without the official support of Konami, is also practically impossible, if not in underground and absolutely non-profit environments, but it is still interesting to see how a new Silent Hill based on Unreal Engine 5.

Meanwhile, the author of the original, Keiichiro Toyama, now working on the new Slitterhead, said in recent days that a remake should revise the original concept, according to him.