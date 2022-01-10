Tech

an amateur remake in Unreal Engine 5 is shown in video – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

The Codeless Studio enthusiast team is looking to create a remake of Silent Hill based on Unreal Engine 5 and the first attempts are visible in the video published above, consisting of what is known as pre-alpha gameplay, with the project still in the early stages.

It is apparently a remake of the first chapter, as is evident from the events staged: the legendary opening sequences of the original are visible on the PlayStation, with Harry Mason who, following in the footsteps of his missing daughter, ventures into an alley of the mysterious town of Silent Hill and finds himself in a nightmare.

The homage is very evident, with the video also showing the particular movements of the camera that characterized the first chapter of the series, but obviously it remains to be seen if the project will develop up to a playable form. The launch of a completely amateur Silent Hill remake, without the official support of Konami, is also practically impossible, if not in underground and absolutely non-profit environments, but it is still interesting to see how a new Silent Hill based on Unreal Engine 5.

Meanwhile, the author of the original, Keiichiro Toyama, now working on the new Slitterhead, said in recent days that a remake should revise the original concept, according to him.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Max Payne 3, news coming: remastered or Xbox backward compatible version?

November 13, 2021

Unieuro Black Friday, 21% discount on MacBook Air M1: Office gift

November 6, 2021

the frame rate on PS5 is worse than the PS4 Pro version, for Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

November 13, 2021

up to 200 euros discount on many smartphones

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button