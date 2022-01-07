an amateur remake in Unreal Engine 5 is shown with images and videos – Nerd4.life

Dino Crisis is a game that has remained in the hearts of many fans, but strangely so far neglected by Capcom despite the numerous reinterpretations made to its famous series: it is therefore interesting to see this amateur remake built on Unreal Engine 5.

The images and video published so far, to tell the truth, only concern the protagonist Queen, charismatic heroine who has known a certain notoriety with the original trilogy by Dino Crisis, which also remained quite impressed for her charisma.

Dino Crisis Remake: image of Regina

The author of the project, Mike Wilson, for the moment seems to have focused mainly on this, so it is not clear if the remake can really take the form of a game, but in the meantime the level reached as regards the model in question is remarkable.

On the other hand, Wilson is a graphic designer 3D Artist specialized in the construction of polygonal models, so he will probably have to be joined by someone else to be able to carry out the project in the form of a game, but it is likely that everything simply remains at the concept stage.

Dino Crisis Remake in Unreal Engine 5: Queen in plastic pose

In the meantime, the video and the images can give us an idea of ​​what a next-gen version Dino Crisis based on Unreal Engine 5 could look like, and at least the protagonist is very convincing in this reworking.

In the meantime, everything is silent about the possible return of the series on the scene, but within the Resident Evil Village demo an easter egg of Dino Crisis was found, which keeps hopes alive, after Capcom had filed new related trademarks some time ago. to the series.