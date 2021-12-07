an amazing new restock from GameStop is coming!

As many of you will already know, there has been no PlayStation 5 restock from GameStop today. As announced in recent days, today’s special GameStop TV episode was entirely dedicated to Xbox and the Halo Infinite saga that will be launched tomorrow evening. Therefore we suggest you take a look at our review.

During the episode there were the drops of Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition, Xbox Elite Controller 2 Halo Infinite Limited Edition and Xbox Mini-Fridge. But there are good news also for fans who are looking for a PlayStation 5.

GameStop in fact has already announced that Soon there will be a new online restock of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle. The drop will be available starting from about 17:00 on Thursday 9 December 2021. The link to watch is this here, as soon as the console is available you will see it appear on the page.

We specify that on Thursday there will be no live to follow, during which the drop will be announced. All you have to do is connect to this address starting from 17:00, reload the page and cross your fingers in the hope of catching the right moment. Unfortunately, the quantities of bundles available are not known, so it is not possible to estimate how long it will be possible to purchase it.

The proposed bundle will include PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a second DualSense controller, a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, a remote control and other accessories starting at € 649.908.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop