An ambush with remote-controlled explosives: the latest drug trafficker offensive in Guanajuato

The range of organized crime violence in Mexico seems endless. In recent years, tactics had reached levels more typical of a regular war, such as the placement of anti-personnel mines or drones armed with bombs. The latest episode of the sophistication of criminal methods exceeds a new limit and has arrived this week from Guanajuato. In a video published this Saturday on social networks, a group of police officers is seen inspecting the interior of a house where there is a corpse lying on the ground. The images seem to come from a hidden camera located inside the house. The next scene is taken by a second camera located on the street. After a few seconds, a powerful explosion is seen and heard in the house with the police inside. The agents who were waiting outside flee the scene and they are heard saying: “Let’s go! It’s a bomb!” They just realized they’ve been ambushed.

The images are more reminiscent of a terrorist strategy or a scene from a war movie. The effect is even greater because the video footage is accompanied by text in large letters explaining the stages of the ambush. “Like a clockwork”, is written on the screen while the police are inside, as if to warn the viewer that the target has fallen into a trap and they are going to explode the bomb by remote control. And after the explosion, another notice: “Remember that all of Guanajuato has an owner.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the attack took place in the municipality of Irapuato, 50 kilometers from the state capital, which has become a powder keg for a few years due to the struggle between different organized crime mafias. Two policemen, an agent and an expert, were injured by the explosion.

The action has not been explicitly claimed by any group in particular, but the text of the video montage indicates that the objective was specifically the ministerial police. “We told you: continue with your out-of-procedure scalping. Bursting without a search warrant and messing with the family of our people. If we are your target, you are ours.” Another example of the one-to-one pulse with the authorities that is repeated so frequently in Mexico.

Inside the house, the authorities also reported, was a dismembered corpse. The head was inside a cooler and the rest of the body distributed in garbage bags. That was the macabre bait for the ambush. In the same city of Irapuato, which has one of the highest murder rates in the state, a mass killing took place two years ago. An armed commando broke into a rehabilitation center on a Wednesday afternoon and cold-bloodedly murdered 24 people.

Guanajuato is one of the industrial and agricultural engines of central Mexico. Until recently it was a prosperous and peaceful place, but in the last four years it has become one of the states most devastated by the wave of violence that the country is suffering. Several fuel pipelines pass through its territory, which makes it one of the hot spots for the illegal traffic of gasoline or huachicoleo, one of the main sources of income for cartels. It also has a strategic location: it is a gateway to the northern states, towards the United States, and to the western states. For years, the groups from Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generación have been vying for control, which has resulted in massacres, attacks and major police operations to find their leaders.

Two police officers are injured by the detonation of a bomb in Irapuato, Guanajuato. RS

