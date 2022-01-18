An American investigation locates Anne Frank’s traitor

Anne Frank may have been betrayed by a Jewish notary. IS this is the disconcerting revelation to which an American investigation arrives: the probable informer who betrayed the young victim of the Shoah made famous by the diary in which he recounted his imprisonment during the German occupation of Holland in the Second World War was identified. If the news is true, Arnold van den Bergh, a member of the Amsterdam Jewish community, revealed Anne’s family hiding place to save her skin. His name came to light as that of the “probable” responsible for the capture of Anne (who later died fifteen in an extermination camp in 1945) at the end of 6 years of research conducted by a team of historians, experts and also by a former FBI detective.

The investigation made use of modern methods used today to reopen a so-called “cold case”, a criminal case that has been unsolved for years: including computer algorithms that can dig into the historical connections between numerous people.

Van den Bergh, a member of the Jewish Council, a collaborationist body made available to facilitate the implementation of the Nazi occupation policy, would have betrayed the Frank family, “after losing a series of protections and finding himself in the need to offer some valuable information. to the Nazis, to try to keep himself and his wife safe, “said Vince Pankoke, former FBI agent and member of the investigation team, in an interview The notary had to select, on the orders of the Nazis, the names of the Jews to be included in the deportation lists. When he fell out of favor, denounced by a colleague to the SS, he resorted to reporting as a bargaining chip by providing the German police with some addresses of hidden Jews.

The story is at the center of the essay by Rosemary Sullivan (HarperCollins, in bookstores January 20) entitled Who betrayed Anne Frank. Investigation of an unsolved case. The book reconstructs the story of the team of specialists who investigated the denunciation that led to the arrest of Anne and her family. A team coordinated by Vince Pankoke and made up of dozens of researchers and analysts, and by Thijs Bayens, a Dutch filmmaker; Pieter van Twisk, historian and journalist; Vince Pankoke, former FBI agent.