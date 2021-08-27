An American sues two “children” who stole 16 bitcoins … 3 years ago

In January 2018, when the theft occurred, the 16 stolen Bitcoins were worth around $ 220,000. According to today’s price, those same bitcoins are worth more than $ 775,000.

Andrew Schober, a native of Colorado, filed a lawsuit last May against two suspected UK-based thieves for the theft of 16.4 bitcoins. The man claims to have spent the last three years tracking down the criminals and that is why he did not bring the first lawsuit.

According to him, those responsible for the robbery are Benedict Thompson, of Hampshire, and Oliver Read, of West Yorkshire, who carried out the theft when they were minors.

Furthermore, he claims that the stolen cryptocurrencies represented about 95% of his net worth at the time of the theft and that he intended to use them to finance the purchase of a home and cover his family’s expenses.

According to the New York Post, the lawsuit alleged that Schober “has fallen into a state of severe distress over the past three years.”

How the robbery happened

Schober’s lawsuit claims that the two British youths promoted pirated software on Reddit and that he installed one on his computer thinking it was a legitimate program. The malware then directed Schober’s bitcoins to an account that allegedly belonged to Thompson and Read.

Schober further explains that he attempted to recover the stolen cryptocurrencies by sending an email to the parents of minors in October 2018.

“Losing that money was financially and emotionally devastating. Maybe they thought they were playing a harmless joke, but it had serious consequences for my life, ”the message reads.

However, Schober received no response from the families and so he decided to sue the two young men, who are now studying computer science at university.

The accused, for their part, argue that Schober’s application should be rejected because the deadline for submitting it had already expired in May 2021.