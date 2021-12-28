an analysis of the historical moment lived

The accumulation of the Ethereum digital currency of whales has undergone a 2.8% increase over the past 70-80 days. This is a situation that was highlighted by Santiment, who purposely wanted to refer to a graph that perfectly explains the constant and important increase in ETH found on addresses kept in large quantities, including all ‘roughly 100,000 and 10 million, roughly starting from the end of September.

Following the decrease that had been recorded in the middle of last September, that is when the Ethereum’s price made a comeback, albeit only for a very short time up to $ 2700, all of these whales began accumulating activity again, after a period of substantially unloading.

Santiment has deliberately highlighted how, from 19 September to this part, the total amount of Ethereum found on these addresses has seen an increase of 1.4 million units, which is equivalent to an increase of around 5.58 billion dollars. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the level that has been reached today has not yet managed to reach the level of last September.

Could the price of Ethereum drop?

Santiment’s analysis, however, is not the only one that is causing talk in this sector, despite the summer Ethereum seemed ready to challenge Bitcoin . In fact, based on what has been highlighted by many other analysts, the current scenario could also lead to a real decrease in the price of Ethereum’s digital currency.

On November 10, it reached the highest level of all time, breaking down the $ 4800 wall. From that moment on, it seems that an epoch of decline has started, which sent the price of the currency back to around the $ 3,900 wall again. A cumulative loss that has even exceeded the 10% threshold over the last two weeks.

Nowadays, however, it seems that the level of attention should be around a threshold of 3000 dollars, in practice, a threshold that has not been touched since the first days of October until now. There is also a front of analysts who on more than one occasion have expressed great concern about a new wave of FUD, mostly coming from China.

Below the $ 3,000 level again: the risk

Well, this situation could lead to a marked weakening of the cryptocurrency markets, despite even the Japan is turning towards the state digital currency . Specifically, Ethereum could be the most affected. On the other hand, another very important aspect should also be underlined, namely that the problem of particularly high fees has remained more alive than ever. Precisely this aspect has led to an average cost for each transaction on the Ethereum blockchain which, at the moment, goes over $ 20. Just to make a small comparison, the average cost for each transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain is instead around 1.6 dollars.

As you can easily guess, here it is all these aspects and scenarios could indirectly affect the price of Ethereum. For the moment, however, the feeling is that this digital currency does not have what it takes to get back on its feet, at least over the next immediate weeks. Based on a series of forecasts that have found space on the web in recent times, it seems that the price of Ethereum points to reach the lows that had been reached towards the end of September, or returning once again below the $ 3,000 wall.