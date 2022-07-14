An anesthesiologist rapes a patient who was performing a caesarean section

A anesthesiologist was arrested in the early hours of this Monday after being accused of rape a sedated patient during a Caesarean section in the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, according to local media reports. According to the Police, the man was captured by the city’s Women’s Assistance Delegation, since the crime was registered in video.

Police officers rushed to the center after officials from the health unit mistrust the position of an anesthetist during surgeries will film you during a cesarean section.

The toilet was identified by the authorities as Giovanni Quintella Bezerra.According to the news portal G1, which had access to the video of the moment of the crime, the man would have put his penis in the patient’s mouth when she I was under the effects of anesthesia. Quintella Bezerra has been accused of rape in a state of vulnerability. He faces a sentence of between 8 and 15 years in prison.

The facts

In the video released by G1, the patient is unconscious in the surgery bed. A sheet, which is always used in caesarean sections, separates the upper part of the woman’s body from the lower part. In these images you can see, on the left side of the sheet, the hospital surgical team performing the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter from distance from his colleagues, a man, who is identified in the video as the anesthesiologist, positions near the face of the patient. The video shows that later the anesthesiologist lowers the zipper of his pants, withdrawing his penis, and then inserts it into the woman’s mouth. The local media explain that the act would have lasted 10 minutes. In the end, the man would wiped the victim with a towel of paper to hide the evidence of the crime. The recording

The video was recorded and turned over to the police by nurses of the unit. The nurses hid a mobile phone in the operating room after being mistrusted by the amounts of anesthesia that the man used during the operations, as well as his movements when he was close to the patients during the procedures. Hospital officials changed the delivery room to capture the assailant red-handed. On Sunday, the doctor had participated in other surgeries in rooms where hidden recordings would have been unfeasible. The arrest

In a video of the moment of the arrest, the doctor is surprised to receive the order from the delegate Barbara Lomba and he surrendered at the moment when he learned the reasons for which he was arrested. It is investigated whether the doctor had other criminal conduct. According to the State Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, GIvanni Quintella Bezerra He is an anesthesiologist and he provided his services as a legal person six months ago at the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital, and at two other hospitals in the region. «The doctor is not a state server», assured the secretary of health. She has the title of specialist in anesthesiology and a regular professional registration. The management of the Women’s Hospital opened a internal investigation to take administrative measures and notified the Regional Council of Medicine of the state of Rio de Janeiro. The Council issued a note confirming that it had received the complaints and assured that it immediately opened a precautionary procedure for the immediate suspension of the doctor, due to the seriousness of the case.

