an anime-style open world action rpg

Surprisingly, the first months of 2022 witnessed the presentation of a new videogame production dedicated to the famous manga of Nagaka Suzuki. After having achieved multiple sales records and being converted into anime, the comic book is therefore back to make a new sortie in the world of video games. A decision announced with the sudden release of the trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a Action RPG which will bear the signature of Netmarble.

The Korean company, which also recently announced Leveling only (you will find a rich preview of Solo Leveling on our pages) is in fact willing to propose a open world come to life in the fictional kingdom of Britannia. At the moment the information is not very much, but the details shared by the publisher are sufficient to get a first idea of ​​the salient features of the title. To find out more, follow us on this short trip dedicated to The Seven Deadly Sins: Originenjoy the reading!

The deadly sins of Britannia

First of all, what are we talking about when we refer to Suzuki’s manga? With a publication started in 2012, Nanatsu no Taizai – literally “seven deadly sins”, in Japanese language -, transports readers into a fantasy dimension inspired by legends of the Breton cycle, including Knights of the Round Table, magic, epic love stories and heroic deeds. Between the pages of the comic, a fictitious Medieval Europe comes to life, populated by twists, intrigues and fights.

Among the lands of Britannia, there is a story of a serious and violent betrayal that in the past involved the seven strongest warriors of the entire kingdom. Guilty of having plotted to overthrow the monarchy of Liones, the latter, known precisely as i Seven Deadly Sinswere however blocked by the intervention of the order of Sacred Knights. Following a violent clash, the group split up, dispersing and making them permanently lose their tracks. The bounties issued on their heads were apparently worthless, with the Holy Knights unable to capture all traitors.

Following these events, the Seven Deadly Sins vanished definitively,

with the warriors destined to turn into legendary figures, poised between myth and reality. Years after these facts, however, a young woman is determined to track them down. It is about Elizabeth, none other than Princess of Liones. Following a coup d’etat hatched by the Holy Knights themselves, his father was in fact imprisoned. With the king in check, the girl finds no other solution than to set out in search of the Seven Deadly Sins, in the belief that in truth their honor has been falsely broken in the past.

This is how Elizabeth ends up stumbling upon Meliodasyoung manager of the Boar Hat, a traveling tavern that moves around Britain on the back of a huge pig. Frivolous and light-hearted, the boy is none other than one of the Seven Deadly Sins, still alive and free in the kingdom. From this meeting, an articulated epic with a chivalrous flavor will begin. Easily available also in our country, the manga of Nanatsu no Taizai was distributed in Italy by Star Comics. With the title of The Seven Deadly Sins, the work ended with 41 volumes to the credit. At the end of the publication of the series, the mangaka Nagaka Suzuki immediately announced the sequel The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypsewhich will be distributed in Italy, again by Star Comics, starting from spring 2022.

A new story, between past and future

In The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, the players will not find themselves, however, to retrace the events of the manga series step by step, or, at least, not entirely. Netmarble has in fact announced that the Action RPG will be able to count on an unpublished story, which will see Tristan as the protagonist.

The character, certainly a familiar face for those who have finished reading Nanatsu no Taizai, can in fact be spotted on the sly in game screenshots released by the Korean publisher. At the same time, however, the Origin reveal trailer has placed us in front of gameplay sequences that see moments and characters already known to the public at the center of the scene, from Meliodas to King, passing through Elizabeth and Merlin. Also present were Percival, protagonist of the aforementioned sequel The Horsemen of the Apocalypseand some Holy Knights.

The reasons for this seemingly confusing picture may indeed

be very simple. From the more than synthetic synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins: Originwe learn that Tristan seems destined to find himself at the heart of a sort of space-time chaos. It is difficult not to read in these words an excuse to stage an unpublished story, but without giving up the possibility of letting the players experience at least some of the most iconic passages narrated in Suzuki’s manga. From the sequences shown by the announcement trailer, we already have the confirmation that it will be possible to take on the role of multiple characters from the saga, to exploit their abilities and powers. For example, we can observe Meliodas and Merlin engaged in epic clashes, while King and Elizabeth seem to prefer to soar in the skies of Britain or to devote themselves to the collection of berries. We do not know for the moment if The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will allow you to freely switch from one character to another, but given the premises and the identification of Tristan as the protagonist, it seems more realistic to expect an alternation guided by plot needs.

An open world adventure

Presented by Netmarble as a clear evolution of the previous one The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Crossalso published by the Korean company but conceived within the limits of the mobile ecosystem, this new Action RPG aims to embrace the adventurous spirit of the serious manga.

For this reason, the development team of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin decided to adopt a game formula from the structure open-worldwithin which freedom of exploration can play a central role. A detail that the reveal trailer of the title has made clear right away. In the course of the film presented to the general public, we can in fact observe Meliodas while he engages in the hunting for precious underwater caskets, or climbing along mountain wallsin full style The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

To facilitate the exploration of the land of Britannia, players will also be able to count on the possibility of temporarily summon other characters. In this sense, the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins comes to our aid once again, who in the movie calls the giantess Diane to the rescue, to create a stone bridge with which to proceed in the adventure.

A choice of game design that seems to confirm the will of the development team to give ample space to the exploration of the map, in a context that can be dynamic and immediate.

Equally snappy, the rest also seemed to us combat system from The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. From what we have been able to observe, in fact, the clashes in real time take place directly in the open world, between effective scenic effects and shots with a high rate of spectacle. Between the brute power of Meliodas and his broken blade and the powerful spells of Merlin, the possibility of enjoying more videogame alter-egos should help to mitigate the risk of any monotony of the action.

Between quick combos and acrobatic dodges, the clashes of the Action RPG could also be made even more stimulating by the possible existence of synergies between the fighters. In one of the scenes from the reveal trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Originfor example, we can observe Merlin fighting skillfully alongside some Holy Knights: we are waiting to find out if the two sides will also be able to interact on the battlefield.

A colorful multi-platform

At this stage, we unfortunately have few other elements to analyze. Among them, we can mention an artistic sector that is well suited to the atmospheres of Nagaka Suzuki’s work. Bright colors, models that evoke the trait of mangaka and an effective use of cel shading seem to promise a visually satisfying production, which in several situations has brought to mind the universe of Genshin Impact.

The animations are also of a good level, at least at first glance, while it will obviously be necessary to wait for a hand test to evaluate aspects such as reactivity of the commands and fluidity of the action.

In reaching the last point of our discussion, we point out how Netmarble has already confirmed that The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will enjoy

of a cross-platform publication. The Action RPG will indeed find space on PC, console (not specified yet) and mobile devices. The inclusion of the latter in the list of supported hardware leads us to hypothesize the intention of the Korean company to opt for a free-to-play distribution. A choice that would inevitably lead to the inclusion of a system of microtransactions, perhaps on the model of the aforementioned Genshin Impact. At the moment, however, given the limited information available, it still seems premature to elaborate articulated hypotheses on this specific aspect of the title. Finally, no news on the front of the launch window from The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. On the occasion of the announcement, Netmarble did not in fact comment on the possible debut year of the Action RPG.