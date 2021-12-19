“An anomaly ended.” What happens between Italy and France

Relations between Italy and France are often complicated relationships. History has united the destinies of the two peoples in an almost inextricable way. However, these relationships, even today, appear full of opportunities as well as of misunderstandings, rivalries and suspicions, but also mutual interests and common goals. The Quirinal Treaty, which came to its signature after years of negotiations made up of ups and downs, perhaps represented a turning point between Paris and Rome. And today, in particular with this new European Union forged on less marked equilibriums than in previous years, Italy and France seem to return to dialogue to build different relationships.

To better understand the transalpine point of view, in particular after the Quirinal Treaty and in view of the EU semester in France, we spoke with Christian Masset, French ambassador to Italy.

The Quirinale Treaty has had a very significant weight in the Italian debate. And it also comes at a particular moment: with Germany without Angela Merkel’s leadership

“The Treaty is a long-term instrument that has served to put an end to an anomaly. Italy and France, despite a common history and mutual importance, did not have a framework within which to structure their relationship. There is a paradox of proximity: heirs of a common culture but with a very different history, a situation that could create misunderstandings. We need to know each other better. We have to talk, work together and be a driving force in Europe. The Italian-French relationship is complementary to the Franco-German or Italian one. -German: it has its own value. It is evidence. The treaty has made it stronger “

Did you have the sensation of an acceleration with the arrival of Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi?

“The process began in 2017 with Paolo Gentiloni, it was resumed with Giuseppe Conte. With the Draghi government there was an acceleration and conclusion. This treaty comes from afar. I also want to underline the role of President Mattarella, who is he has always been attentive to the quality of the relationship between Italy and France. It is a partnership between equals that focuses on reciprocity “

Speaking of “equals” and “reciprocity”, many have criticized the Treaty because the Italy-France relationship often appears unbalanced in favor of Paris. The alarm, for example, is on the so-called French “shopping” in our country

“This view does not correspond to reality. Our relationship is balanced. For example, those who mistakenly and negatively speak of French ‘shopping’ in Italy may not know that there is a substantial trade surplus in Italy’s favor. And in France there is no criticism, although it is very important. On the other hand, it is true that there are more French investments in Italy than the other way around, but it also derives from the fact that Italy exports goods, while France prefers to produce. in the market where it wants to sell. This is why French companies invest in Italy. They behave like ‘Italian’ companies and create value here, representing 200,000 jobs, research, ecological and digital transition. And I would like to say that we want more Italian investments in France: foreign investment is an element that promotes growth and work and the Italian companies that work in France, which number in the thousands, are welcome. Italy is today the third investor in my P aese “

Foreign policy played an important role in this relationship between Paris and Rome. I am thinking above all of Libya, where for a long time the two countries appeared distant, if not rivals. What has changed now?

“We talked to each other and we have the same goal: a stable, prosperous and safe Libya with Libyans masters of their own destiny. Because otherwise it becomes prey to external powers or groups that create insecurity in the Mediterranean, transform Libya into an open door to trafficking in human beings or arms. Paris and Rome do things in common. We both support the Berlin process. The Paris summit on Libya on November 12 was co-chaired by Italy, France and Germany. Obviously we have a different history in relations with Libya, but the stakes are the same: we need the stability of the Mediterranean and, for the safety of both, a nation whose destiny is decided by its people and not by foreign forces “

Similar speech can be made for the Sahel …

“Its stabilization is fundamental for Europe. We have a historical relationship with that region, but its fate: it is a question common to all. We intervened in Mali because the authorities of the country asked for it to counter an attack terrorist attack on the capital. We support the G-5 Sahel to ensure that the countries of the region are masters of their security. But they need help. Italy is increasingly committed, has a military presence in Niger and has entered the Task Force Takuba. We must act on a European scale “

Still on the defense front, Emmanuel Macron appeared to be the most committed leader on this issue. But even here, especially at the industrial level, the impression is that there is competition between Italians and French. How does this combine with common defense?

“In Europe, and in particular in Italy, there is an awareness of promoting European strategic autonomy, which is a condition for being actors of the twenty-first century and not subjects. What do we want to be? Do we want to be protagonists? Then it is necessary to act together , because no country can do it alone. As Prime Minister Draghi said “there is no sovereignty in solitude”. We must also take into account that the United States does not want to intervene everywhere. Europe must do its part: defense The EU is complementary to NATO. This also applies to the defense industry: in front of the giants of other continents, we must join forces to have the critical dimension in terms of expertise and funding. And after all, the defense industry is made today from new programs that are all in cooperation with other states. We think of missiles, with MBDA, shipbuilding, with the cooperation between Fincantieri and Naval Group, and in space on satellites. more”

We arrive at the French-led EU semester: what are the objectives of Paris?

“The presidency is a link in a chain, a link united to the others. France has three themes: relaunch, because strong and lasting recovery is important. This applies to industrial policy, research, projects of common EU interest. , and the budgetary rules of the euro area. The second theme is strategic autonomy, a Europe as a protagonist and global player, and in this the ‘strategic compass’ will be fundamental. Third element, belonging: more cohesion, common values, and the ‘affirmation of our European model in various fields “

Returning to bilateral relations and to Europe. An important point is the migration issue. Let’s think of Lampedusa, Calais, or what happened in Ventimiglia between the two countries. What can you tell us?

“We will try to make as much progress as possible during the EU presidency. We will not solve everything, but we must start from two elements. The first is to control and protect the external borders, to avoid illegal flows and security risks. The second element is the law. of asylum, which is sacred. We must create a system that strikes a balance between the responsibility of the receiving country and solidarity and relocation between the various states, so that no country is left alone. This must however go hand in hand with a stronger external dimension , to give support to countries of origin and transit to avoid departures and fight against human trafficking. Of course, a more European return policy is also needed: those who do not have the right to asylum must return to their own country. external borders is essential: if that is missing, it is difficult to have free movement in the Schengen area “

Speaking of security, for a long time relations between our countries have been marked by the issue of terrorist refugees in France. A wound for the families of the victims and a theme dear to many readers, things seem to be getting better now

“President Macron, on the basis of joint work at the level of the judiciary, has decided to bring to justice all the cases highlighted, about ten, for a ruling on extradition. This choice was a strong decision, which recognized the wound for the Italian people. Work is in the hands of justice, but it is important that this recognition has taken place. Italy has been able to manage, while respecting human rights and democracy, a very difficult phase in its history “

France and Italy are two countries that have given a lot to European and world culture. The government and Macron, with some recent positions, seem to be at the forefront to defend the French and European identity from the drifts of the “cancel culture”. Can Italy and France unite in this sense?

“Italy and France are countries of great culture and we are aware of our history, which must not be denied or canceled. Of course, in the case of France, there is already work on our past, on our history, in particular as regards colonization. We have to deal with history, and it is very important that Italy and France dialogue and this can already be done in various areas and at the level of civil society and young people. Also to understand how our cultural heritage must deal with new phenomena that may arise in the public debate. We must do a job of memory, yes. But it is important that no country does it for another “.