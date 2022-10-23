an anthological walk through the universe of the living dead

Considering the sweetness with which he responds, no one could say, a priori, that Channing Powell (USA, 1979) is one of the most important minds behind the success of the “The Walking Dead” franchise. “I just left the children at school and today they haven’t been late, so it promises to be a happy day,” the screenwriter tenderly confesses to LA RAZÓN, with whom she meets to talk about her new and brand-new project as co-creator: “Tales of The Walking Dead” (AMC).

Since it became known that the comics of Robert Kirkman and company would be adapted to television, and even more strongly when the series finally began to be broadcast with great audience success back in 2010, the idea of ​​telling more stories in the same universe has been around the heads of executives, yes , but also from the fans. Even more so when the original series is heading towards its end with an eleventh season that continues to move millions of viewers around the world but has shown that it feels exhausted in its format. “I couldn’t tell why it took so long. The recurring joke in Hollywood is that always you have to hurry to wait. She had to do with what stories we wanted to tell, how they should be. We had to make sure that the franchise itself didn’t get hurt. We have built a world so own and so loved that each addition had to be a measured step, ”explains a Powell who takes credit away, but who was one of the causes of the popular revival of the series back in its third season.

Olivia Munn (L) and Terry Crews in “Tales of The Walking Dead” (AMC) PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

A franchise woman

Nearly a decade after joining the zombie universe writing team, and after serving as showrunner for “Fear The Walking Dead”the youthful clone of the world of the undead, the screenwriter presents us with six stories that are independent of each other but that share an apocalyptic context: “I knew there would be other shows as a “spin-off” that would focus on characters from the main series when it ended, so I wasn’t that interested in giving answers. Perhaps I was more interested in attracting new viewers who are not willing to commit so much, who just want to enter this world little by little. We wanted to get rid of prerequisites and that anyone could approach », she explains convinced.

So in the new “Tales of The Walking Dead”which began airing in September on AMC Spain as an anthology and which this week reaches its last chapter, Powell draws together with the other co-creator, Scott M. Gimple, six different worlds. There is the more pragmatic approach, with a “survivalist” played by Terry Crews (“Two blondes with chest hair”) and who crosses paths with Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”); the one that approaches the esoteric, from the Latin tradition and from the hand of Danny Ramírez (“Top Gun: Maverick”); and even a more clinical one, on motherhood, with Samantha Morton (“Minority Report”) in the leading role, returning to the Alpha that we already saw in the main series of this particular universe. “It was important to have powerful names, but we didn’t want to close doors on ourselves either. Who could offer us more? Who was even a fan of the original series? It’s something that happened with Terry Crews, who had wanted to do something in the world of “The Walking Dead” for years. We were very lucky,” clarifies the “showrunner.”

As a mother, I felt the need to add some details related to the pandemic, to make it all more authentic. But it was more emotional than physical work. Channing Powell

Although the very anthological nature of the production means that the quality of the episodes varies considerably, the fresh air that Powell knew how to give to the main series is here a hurricane of possibilities. “Dee”, the episode of Morton that the interviewee wrote during the height of the pandemic, could well be an independent feature film: “As a mother, I felt the need to add some details related to the pandemic, to make it all more authentic. But it was more emotional than physical work. We discussed the damn toilet paper, of course, but there is a level of escapism that we want to achieve with the series and that is affected by focusing too much on the obvious, ”adds Powell about that pandemic ghost that will cross any viral fiction forever. And, before saying goodbye to her, the screenwriter has time to position herself in the debate about series, content and binge eating: «I like that people want to come back every week for more. But sure, you can love one chapter and hate the next. Every week you have a new opportunity to win new viewers, as I understand it », she completes.