an anthological walk through the universe of the living dead

Considering the sweetness with which he responds, no one could say, a priori, that Channing Powell (USA, 1979) is one of the most important minds behind the success of the “The Walking Dead” franchise. “I just left the children at school and today they haven’t been late, so it promises to be a happy day,” the screenwriter tenderly confesses to LA RAZÓN, with whom she meets to talk about her new and brand-new project as co-creator: “Tales of The Walking Dead” (AMC).

Since it became known that the comics of Robert Kirkman and company would be adapted to television, and even more strongly when the series finally began to be broadcast with great audience success back in 2010, the idea of ​​telling more stories in the same universe has been around the heads of executives, yes , but also from the fans. Even more so when the original series is heading towards its end with an eleventh season that continues to move millions of viewers around the world but has shown that it feels exhausted in its format. “I couldn’t tell why it took so long. The recurring joke in Hollywood is that always you have to hurry to wait. She had to do with what stories we wanted to tell, how they should be. We had to make sure that the franchise itself didn’t get hurt. We have built a world so own and so loved that each addition had to be a measured step, ”explains a Powell who takes credit away, but who was one of the causes of the popular revival of the series back in its third season.

