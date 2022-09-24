Entertainment

An anthology series with independent chapters

The universe of the hit zombie series continues to expand

22 Sep 2022 . Updated at 09:04 a.m.

The latest series derived from the universe of The Walking Dead. In this case, it is a anthology fictionwith independent chapters starring different characters, some new and others recurring throughout the saga.

Under the title Tales of The Walking Dead, is made up of hour-long episodes, each with its own tone and point of view, with characters having to make life or death decisions. The production allows us to know the apocalypse through different perspectives, discovering more worlds, mythology and mysteries of the Universe TWD.

The series stars Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jillian Bell (Godmothers), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Counterattack), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), among others. Channing Powell (White glove thief) is the showrunner and executive produced by Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead).



