“An anti Biden coup”. The assault on Congress then the plan was ready

New York – A coup on the eve of the January 6 assault on Congress. Before the Epiphany uprising there was a detailed plan for the resumption of power of Donald Trump, who was defeated at the polls by Joe Biden, and this was revealed by his former cabinet chief. Mark Meadows has in fact delivered to the House committee investigating the episode a PowerPoint received via email, listing the steps to implement a coup and keep the tycoon in the White House. Meadows says he never did anything about it, but the committee is certain that there was at least coordination between Pennsylvania Avenue and the organizers of the rally that resulted in chaos.

The fact that the chief of staff was in possession of the PowerPoint also suggests that he was at least aware of the efforts of Trump and his allies to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory, set for that day, from taking place. As reported by the New York Times and the Guardian, in the 38-page presentation – entitled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan – the former president is recommended to first inform members of Congress of foreign interference in the vote, and then point to immediately declare a state of emergency for reasons of national security, call the electronic vote invalid and ask Capitol Hill to agree on an acceptable solution.

Phil Waldron, a former colonel in the Texan army who supported the thesis of the stolen elections, would have finalized the plan, who would have sent it to several senators before January 6. According to the NYT, Waldron said he did not personally send the document to Meadows, though he thought it possible that someone on his team did. The recommendations contained in the PowerPoint were based on (unsubstantiated) allegations of fraud, including the fact that “the Chinese have systematically gained control over the US electoral system” in eight key states. The then interim justice minister, Jeff Rosen, and his predecessor Bill Barr, both nominated by Trump, had however determined on January 5 that there was not enough evidence of fraud to change the outcome of the election. House investigators explained that they became aware of the document after it emerged in more than 6,000 pages that Meadows handed over to the commission.

A few days ago, a Court of Appeal had rejected Trump’s request to block the papers requested by the body: the tycoon had invoked the executive privilege, which guarantees the secrecy of the president’s conversations and acts, and now it is very likely that appeal to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, rumors are consolidating about the possible descent into the field of the former Commander in Chief to try to take back the White House in 2024. He has not yet dissolved his reservations, but in a radio interview in recent days he said: “If I decided to don’t do that, my base would be very angry. ” Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James demanded that The Donald testify under oath on January 7 in the civil investigation into his company’s alleged fraud, parallel to the criminal investigation conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Trump, according to the US media, could try to block the deposition by evoking the risk of it being used against him in the criminal investigation or by denouncing a politicization of the affair.