An anti-nuclear bunker in Siberia: the high-tech shelter where Putin would have moved his family

In the midst of Russia’s war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin recently sent members of his family to a high-tech bunker in the Ongudaysky district of Siberia’s mountainous Altai Republic.. This was stated by Valery Solovey, a political scientist, historian and former head of the Public Relations Department of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. This shelter was built with the aim of withstanding a nuclear war.

“In fact, it is not a bunker, but an entire underground city, equipped with the latest science and technology,” he said, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, on December 11, 2017. Photo: AP

This is added to statements that would cast doubt on the success that the president expected with his invasion of Ukraine: “Putin had planned to declare the complete and indisputable military victory of the Russian troops on the night of Sunday, February 27, and to announce the end or near end of the so-called ‘special operation.’ As you know, not a single goal of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was achieved,” he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

The political scientist, who claims to have contacts in the Kremlin, is believed to be talking about a large building built 10 years ago by Gazprom (Russia’s largest gas company), and which is located in Siberia, bordering Mongolia, China and Kazakhstan.

Solovey is known for his colorful predictions and claims, previously claiming that Putin is suffering from a secret illness that he is hiding from the public. Many have described the professor as a conspiracy theorist or prankster.

But last week, Russian authorities questioned him for seven hours over allegations he made about Putin’s medical and mental condition on a Telegram site he operates, according to the Daily Mail. that the Russian President has taken part in rare shamanic rituals in conjunction with Sergey Shoigu, his Defense Minister.

Valery Solovey had already been arrested earlier in early December 2020, when he commented, on a Moscow radio station, that Putin was under pressure from his entourage to resign due to fears for his health. Before that, in 2019, he had resigned from his boss position at MGIMO, allegedly for political reasons.

An example of his theories occurred in 2016, when told the Moskovsky Komsomolets daily that Putin would be replaced in his post. However, this newspaper decided to delete the publication.

And some censorship has also suffered. In March 2020, when the pandemic was flourishing, Ekho Moskvy radio did not publish a conversation they had with him, in which he estimated that the death toll from Covid-19 was much higher than what the authorities were reporting.