“An anti Ratzinger plot but Francis has nothing to do with it” – Corriere.it

from Aldo Cazzullo

The former bishop of Reggio Emilia: «Ratzinger was the first to highlight the gravity of the abuses. Why then this persistence? Wrong to use today’s parameters for yesterday “

«It is a maneuver against Ratzinger. And it comes from within the Church ». Like this Monsignor Massimo Camisasca – 75 years old, until a few days ago bishop of Reggio Emilia, author of seventy books including the history of Communion and Liberation – judges the accusation against the Pope emeritus of having covered up, in the years in which he was archbishop of Munich, cases of pedophilia.

Why are you so convinced?



“Let me make a premise. All of us Italian bishops, including myself, of course, are deeply convinced that sexual abuse of minors, as well as moral and authority abuses, are a very serious crime. All the more serious if done by a consecrated person, by a religious, by an educator ».

Do not mention it.



“Certain. But the Church became increasingly aware of the numerical extension of these crimes during the last years of the pontificate of John Paul II. It was Cardinal Ratzinger himself who was the first to highlight its gravity – only among world leaders, political and cultural – and to take measures ».

Which?



“By strengthening the juridical section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which he presides over. Having become Pope, he carried out acts of great determination: the harsh letter to the Irish Church, the request for penance and conversion, open solidarity with the victims. He exacerbated the penalties and gave the Congregation of the Faith new and extensive investigative powers. No one has done like him before him ».

And Pope Francis?



“He continued this line with numerous interventions and showing his closeness to the victims, asking the local Churches to equip themselves with a diocesan commission to listen to the victims and to train educators. No world body has done what the Catholic Church is doing. It is a new consciousness that has taken hold over the decades. Not only the Church, civil society too has a long way to go. Abuses occur mainly in families, in the world of sport and youth associations. Why then this fury against Ratzinger, on events that occurred almost 40 years ago? ».

Precisely. Why, in your opinion?



“The only reason seems to me the intolerance of the liberal sectors of the Church and of society”.

What are the “liberal sectors of the Church”?



«Those who are reflected in the drifts of the German synod. Those who have never accepted Benedict XVI’s pontificate, his humility, his clarity, his theology deeply open and at the same time rooted in tradition, the acuteness of his reading of the present, his battle against the reduction of reason , the underlining of the social value of faith, the opening of the right to an ethical and truthful foundation “.

The fact remains that these are serious allegations. Are you certain that they are not supported by facts, by evidence?



“I don’t understand why the French and German Churches have chosen the path of“ independent ”commissions, which in reality are not independent, because they are vitiated, at least in some of their members, by an anti-Catholic prejudice. At the same time, we must never measure the attitudes of decades ago with those that would be necessary today, starting from the more mature awareness of the gravity of the facts and the consequent sensitivity that has developed at every level of society. When I was little, certain corporal punishments, for example, were not considered abusive and were seen as absolutely normal. Fortunately, this is no longer the case today ».

What is the role of Pope Francis in all of this?



“Absolutely none. There is no plot by Pope Francis against Benedict. Francesco has a deep esteem and affection for his predecessor ».

How will Ratzinger be remembered, in your opinion?



“Like a father of the Church. He will be remembered as Leo the Great and Gregory the Great for his profound and simple ability to speak. Future centuries will feed on his teaching ».

And Bergoglio?



“Like a Pope who called the whole Church to become aware of being a minority, but an active minority, listening to the desperate cry of the poor, the marginalized, of men of every condition to which only Christ can respond”.

Don’t you think that one day the Church will recognize the right of priests to marry?



“There is no link between celibacy and pedophilia. Unfortunately, many pedophiles are married. Celibacy is not the renunciation of sexuality, but its genital exercise. The brightness of celibacy comes to us from the Gospel, from the life of Jesus himself. It is the choice to live like him. It requires an affective maturity which must be verified during the seminar process. Superiors of seminaries and educators are needed who are up to this task. The sexophobia of the nineteenth century generated immature priests and therefore unable to assess the maturity of the candidates “.

So the marriage of priests would solve nothing?



“The crisis we are experiencing requires the rediscovery, not the denial of the value of celibacy. The heart of man is an abyss that cannot always be scrutinized. Virginity for the Kingdom, to use the language of the Gospels, today is strongly undermined by the eroticism that invades society, by loneliness and by our own fragility. But the falls of some are not an objection to the truth and to the light that celibacy represents not only for the Christian people, but for all of humanity “.