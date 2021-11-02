“An aperitif or pizza? You can pay with Bitcoins” – Chronicle

Paying for a pizza, an aperitif or a breakfast at the bar, paying with Bitcoin, for the first time in Ferrara, at Kafè Bacchelli, bar restaurant and pizzeria, is possible. The exchanges take place simply through a smartphone, the QR code of the payment is read and, in a few clicks, the transaction is done. Then the trader can decide whether to keep the bitcoins, since it has proven for over 10 years to be the only true asset against inflation even better than gold, or to exchange them in Euros and credit the sums …

Paying for a pizza, an aperitif or a breakfast at the bar, paying with Bitcoin, for the first time in Ferrara, at Kafè Bacchelli, bar restaurant and pizzeria, is possible. The exchanges take place simply through a smartphone, the QR code of the payment is read and, in a few clicks, the transaction is done. Then the trader can decide whether to keep the bitcoins, since it has proven for over 10 years to be the only real asset against inflation even better than gold, or to exchange them in Euros and credit the sums directly to the bank account. It is not science fiction because cryptocurrency is increasingly becoming a reality to deal with. Bacchelli, is part of the Pizzeria Ars et Labor group and, on an experimental basis, the Ferrara store has prepared this type of transaction to provide additional service to customers. Being a sustainable company also means facing new challenges. And this type of payment means having negligible commissions from the business. The bank intermediary is ‘bypassed’, creating an economic advantage.

How is the payment made? “Those who want to pay in cryptocurrencies always have a wallet on their phone, through which they frame a qr-code that we produce and send the payment”, explains Luca Borsetti, one of Bacchelli’s partners. And he adds: “With the Lightning Network you can make payments with the same ease and speed with which you swipe a bamcomat. There is nothing complex, and there are customers who have already asked us to make payments in this way” . The technology to make these bitcoin payments possible has been provided by Blockchain solutions Italy, based in Ferrara, and is one of the companies with the most experience in this new field nationally. The managing director is Luca Buriani while the crypt advisor is Alessio Paparella, and they were among the first to understand the potential of a rapidly expanding market. And the requests arrive: “Yes, more and more companies ask us to carry out this service, because we give a safe and highly effective support. We offer many other services such as the certification of works of art or consultancy on the traceability of the production chain”. Borsetti emphasizes that the system is more than secure: “We immediately cash in Bitcoin through the network, it will then be our decision to transform the cryptocurrency into the currency according to market trends. The procedure is very simple and immediate. Paying with Bitcoin is legal both in Italy and in Europe, and more and more physical places, such as companies, restaurants accept Bitcoins as a payment method “.

Matteo Radogna