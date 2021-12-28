an app allows you to test the adaptive triggers of the Dualsense at will – Nerd4.life

PS5 Controller Trigger Test it’s a new one app for iPhone and iPad which allows owners of a Dualsense, the PS5 controller, to customize and try out various configurations of the controller’s adaptive triggers.

As you surely know, Sony’s next-generation controller has several unique features, such as i adaptive triggers, characterized by variable resistance, that is, they become easier or harder to press depending on the parameters set by the developers, thus offering unique feedback.

While some games take advantage of this unique Dualsense feature, there is currently no way to manually test adaptive triggers on PS5. And hence the idea of ​​PS5 Controller Trigger Test.

Once the Dualsense is connected to your iPhone or iPad, the app allows you to test at will the various dedicated settings of the adaptive triggers of the PS5 controller and more, thanks to a rather simple and functional interface, of which you will see an example in the image below. For example, you can change the intensity of the vibration of the triggers or increase the weight required to fully press L2 and R2, with separate settings for each key.

A screenshot of the PS5 Controller Trigger Test app

Obviously this is an app for “geeks” and designed to satisfy the curiosity of some players, who perhaps want to see how far they can push the PS5 controller, or for those who want to carry out tests manually to evaluate the possible presence of Dualsense adaptive triggers malfunction. In fact, it is not possible to save the parameters set in the app and then actually use them in games.

“I’ve always wanted to test and mess with the different trigger effects of the Dualsense,” says Rihab Mehboob, the developer of the app. “But not many games take advantage of them and when they do, there is no way to customize this feature.”

The PS5 Controller Trigger Test app is available in the App Store for iOS and Android running OS 14.5 or higher for $ 1.99, practically the cost of a coffee. There are currently no plans for an Android version, but Mehboob told IGN that he’d like to learn programming for this platform as well.