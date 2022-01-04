An app that put Muslim women up for auction has been blocked in India
About 100 Muslim women were auctioned on an app called Bulli Bai. Under the heading “deal of the day”, in fact, retouched photographs of famous Muslim women, obtained through social networks, were uploaded, and users were offered to bid to buy these women defined as “sulli”, a term derogatory used for Muslim women in local slang, referring to Muslims.
The US hosting service GitHub reported having removed the account while the New Delhi and Mumbai police opened files based on various crime hypotheses, such as stalking and defamation, offensive acts of a woman’s modesty. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, assured that the government is collaborating with the police of New Delhi and Mumbai and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also intervened on the issue to urge the assessment of liability and the consequent sanctions.
This is not the first time this has happened. Less than a year ago, in fact, a similar application had been put into circulation, Sulli Deals, in which almost 80 Muslim women had been put up for sale. Both ‘Bulli’ and ‘Sulli’, as the newspaper writes Al Jazeera are derogatory words used for Muslim women in the local slang.
The case provoked reactions on the political scene. The presence of Bulli Bai was brought to the attention by the deputy Priyanka Chaturvedi, exponent of the Shiv Sena party. Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Indian National Congress (Inc), the main opposition force, urged people to raise their voices against “insulting women” and communal hatred. Another congressman, Mallikarjun Kharge, who sits on the Council of States, the upper house, explicitly called into question the ruling Indian People’s Party (BJP), arguing that “this is the result of the repeated dehumanization of minorities” by its leadership. Kavita Krishnan, of the Communist Party (CPI), criticized the inaction against the precedent of Sulli Deals, arguing that this encouraged a repeat of the initiative with Bulli Bai.