An app that put Muslim women up for auction has been blocked in India

About 100 Muslim women were auctioned on an app called Bulli Bai. Under the heading “deal of the day”, in fact, retouched photographs of famous Muslim women, obtained through social networks, were uploaded, and users were offered to bid to buy these women defined as “sulli”, a term derogatory used for Muslim women in local slang, referring to Muslims.

The US hosting service GitHub reported having removed the account while the New Delhi and Mumbai police opened files based on various crime hypotheses, such as stalking and defamation, offensive acts of a woman’s modesty. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, assured that the government is collaborating with the police of New Delhi and Mumbai and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also intervened on the issue to urge the assessment of liability and the consequent sanctions.