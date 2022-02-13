An appeal to Biden not to abandon Afghan women: actress Kate Winslet also participates

They were immediately the biggest target of the Taliban: this is why they deserve protection for a more peaceful future.

The young poet Amanda Gorman, who became famous for reading one of her compositions at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, joined her voice to that of dozens of other famous women in the United States to ask in an open letter to the US president to save women Afghans most at risk of retaliation by the Taliban.

Among the signatories, also the actress Kate Winslet, the CEO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg and the stylist Diane von Furstenberg.

In the letter, entitled “Do not abandon Afghan women and girls”, the Biden administration is asked to expand access to visas for women at risk, to increase the number of refugees who can be accepted in the US and to “protect and investing in women who remain in Afghanistan “.

“Immediate actions – the appeal states – must be taken to protect the Afghan women most at risk: women’s rights activists, journalists, educators, representatives of civil society, those who defend human rights”.

“The same women who for decades have been on the front lines putting their safety at risk to achieve equal rights are abandoned by those who promised to protect them,” the letter concludes.