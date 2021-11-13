An Apple-1 assembled by Jobs and Wozniak in 1976 was sold at auction for $ 400,000 – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The device is one of the 20 still working in circulation and also enriched by a wooden box: in these 45 years the relic has had only two owners

Today, no one is surprised by the high price of Macs, but $ 400,000 for an Apple device really sounds like too much. Unless it’s a practically unique collector’s item. And exactly what happened at a recent auction in California where it sold for that amount one of the 200 Apple-1s designed and built in 1976 by Apple founders Steve Jobs

and Steve Wozniak.

(Almost) unique piece An authentic collector’s item that still works and has just 20 other similar pieces worldwide. One of its peculiarities among many is represented by a koa wood box inside which the keyboard made by Datanetics is set: there are only six others made in the same way. A piece of decoration that had been added by a pioneering computer store, the ByteShop in California, which at the time had bought as many as 50 computer kits to be assembled out of the 175 offered for sale.

Another unique element of this Apple-1 is represented by the fact that in these 45 years of life passed in the hands of only two owners: a college professor at Chaffey College, California, and later a student of his to whom he sold the computer for $ 650 in 1977. The new owner will also have a Panasonic monitor, a copy of the instruction and programming booklets.

The right price? The price at which Jobs and Wozniak had started selling the Apple-1s was $ 666.66. A figure very far from the auction a few days ago. And to think that several analysts had predicted the achievement of an even higher figure, close to a million dollars.

The auction house John Moran Auctioneers had predicted a fork between 400 and 600 thousand dollars: we stopped at the lower threshold, thus missing the new record for the most expensive Apple-1 ever sold at auction: a record that still belongs to a model sold for 905,000 dollars in 2014 by the Bonhams auction house in New York.