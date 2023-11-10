An application that helps patients and researchers

nearby 300 million people the whole world is suffering myalgic encephalomyelitis, fibromyalgia and Persistent Covid, diseases in which research progresses very slowly and whose patients are misunderstood by society in many ways.

2.5 percent of the world’s population suffers from fibromyalgia, 0.44 percent suffer from it Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) And according to estimates, 10 percent of those who contract COVID-19 develop long covid (Long Covid). These estimates determine the global total number of people potentially affected population equal to that of the United States,

With the goal of “uniting these patients, helping to build community.” Find a way to help advance research, manuel ruiz pablosResearchers and patients suffering from ME or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), together with their team, are developing Defenergy. Application which allows the patient Record all your symptoms To keep track of the status of your disease, generating reports that prove its evolution for the medical staff.

“These patients are a little oblivious to the medicine.”

“Generally such patients are less forgot from medicine“, says Ruiz Pablos who points out that the purpose of this eHealth app is to “track your symptoms and make it a better one”. An approach that unites patientswith researchers from their homes at any research center where they are or with any health professional who is dedicated to these diseases.” And the app also has the functionality to offer survey construction service It can be created by any professional or researcher dedicated to addressing these pathologies and needs. Responses from specific groups,

Another benefit of this application for both patients and health professionals is that Significant savings in consultation time, “Typically, patients suffering from these diseases usually spend a lot of time at each consultation reviewing with their doctor what the symptoms are, what medications they have taken, etc. With daily logs of the application it offers a report that in a few pages Summarizes the evolution of the patient’s diseaseRuiz Pablos says.

Thanks to the app’s reports, consultation times can be reduced and the analysis of disease evolution can be improved.

For example, in case of fatigue the application shows growth curve So “at a glance the health care professional can see whether the curve is positive or negative. with this We can see if the treatment is working This is being done,” says the researcher.

“This application attempts convert subjective to objective”says the team, which is also working on synchronizing patient records with the data provided wearable Such as bracelets or smartwatches to achieve this objective sought by health professionals. In the medium and long term and as soon as anonymized objective data is collected, the plan is to integrate artificial intelligence which makes the app more user friendly and helps Get patterns and statistics To facilitate research

“This application searches Give credibility and reliability, When patients go for a consultation it makes them feel supported, with documentation that analyzes their symptoms,” say the creators of the application.

Users who can also register in the data application transfer to an investigation unit “So they can see that patients with both myalgic encephalomyelitis, fibromyalgia, and persistent COVID have something in common,” says Ruiz. This will allow accelerate researchSince DEFENERGY will be Solve one of the main difficulties faced by researchers When conducting your study, how to find the right patients with a certain profile. Although the application provides anonymized information to research teams, it allows users to filter to find a segment of patients with common characteristics such as age or gender.

“The objective is not only to put a stop to these three diseases, but to diagnose and find solutions to them and to add new diseases.”

The app, which is in beta, is being tested by both patients and researchers, although its creators claim that “one of difficulties What we are looking for is Find health professionals who specialize in these diseases “That can help us verify the output, the reports that this application provides with the patient data.” In addition, the project has a fundraising campaign open to continue work on improving the application and including the maximum possible functions.

But the ambition of the team making Defenergy moves forward, “The objective is not only to live with these three diseases, but to find a diagnosis and solution to them add new diseases For which medicine has found no explanation, and this research moves forward to help them receive treatment and be recognized in the Spanish health system, ”say the creators of the app.

,as a patienti can always tell you this We are somewhat isolated From both medical and social point of view. We always try to look for people who have our disease so that we can understand, says Manuel Ruiz. “If in medical consultation, generally the doctor They do not know much about the disease. Because it is still under scrutiny, even less at home and sometimes even in the minds of your own family members, this image persists that you are lazy or you do not want to work; Without understanding that these patients are chronic viral patients who have this disease Prevents you from doing life projects that you could do before,

Application aims to create a kind of patient community so they can find people related to your disease“Being a platform where you can find people who areunderstand your situation and they can help cope with problems Or resolve the doubts they may have,” Ruiz concluded.