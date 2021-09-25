an archive with 10Gb of adult photos and videos ended up on Google Drive

Hard times for social networks. After the Facebook and LinkedIn data leak, in fact, it is the turn of the Onlyfans platform. As reported by colleagues at BleepingComputer, some computer researchers found on a hacking forum a huge database containing 10 gigabytes of photos stolen from the site.

According to the BackChannel team, the archive (containing photos and videos) would have been published on Google Drive and would cover about 279 profiles. Most of the content on it was uploaded to the platform in October 2020, and researchers believe more people would have stolen them.

“It is not uncommon for subscribers to OnlyFans profiles to share files on the web. OnlyFans has rather weak content controls on photos and videos and there are many bots and scrapers that a legitimate subscriber can use“reads the note, which underlines how i Content creators on OnlyFans must report individual files for copyright infringement to have them removed from Google Drive, and since the archive in question is very large, the procedure may not be exactly simple.

“Stolen sexually explicit images are explicitly referred to in their terms of service as a violation, however the only way to report this content is to do so by viewing them one by one.“explained DeVera.

As happened in other circumstances, a tool is available at this address to check if your Onlyfans profile is interested.