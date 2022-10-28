an Argentine club declares its love for Cristiano Ronaldo

Qualified for the next Copa Libertadores, the Argentinian club Argentinos Juniors appealed to Cristiano Ronaldo, inviting him to win a trophy that Lionel Messi has never gleaned.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new suitor, to say the least… original. Argentinos Juniors, the club that introduced Diego Maradona to the world in the 1970s, would like to sign another soccer legend: CR7. The Argentinian club, not without humor, thus invites the Portuguese to join it to compete in the next Copa Libertadores. His jersey is also ready, and flocked.

The leaders of Argentinos Juniors are playing on the possibility of carrying out this transaction in order to do well in the Copa Libertadores next season, a competition for which they are qualified, and which they have not won since 1985.

A joke that went viral

This campaign was prompted by fan demand, and the joke went viral. The twitter post counts nearly 10,000 likes in a few hours. The president of the Argentinian club added on his social networks: “Dale Cristiano, there is no money worth more than playing in the Militoneta; neither Chichilo pasta, nor pizzas from the old oven, nor empanadas from La Farra. You have the Libertadores with the Bicho at your fingertips. Call me,” he wrote.

Not certain however, despite all his efforts, that Argentinos Juniors is the preferred destination of CR7 in the event of departure from Manchester United.