An Argentine company designed furniture that can be easily separated in case of divorce to distribute them

Furnishing a house requires a large monetary investment. Furniture, appliances, linens, crockery… the list is endless and buying things leaves more than one empty wallet. Many times, the expenses are divided between those who bet on coexistence, whether it is a romantic couple or friends. After an arduous process of evaluating options, budgets and finally agreeing on the style of decoration, many times the affective ties are broken or the cohabitants find a reason to move apart. As in a divorce, that’s where the property division that decorate the house and came out of the pocket of both, a fight that leads to the negotiation of who gets what.

With this profile in mind, an Argentine interior design and decoration company found the perfect solution: modular furniture that is easily separated. So if, for example, a couple of friends move in together in their single years and buy furniture, they can opt for this type of alternative and divide it equally when the time comes to go their own way.

The sofa was one of the most demanded furniture until now

Baptized “Together or Alone”, the FC Hogar & Deco line offers all kinds of Modular furniture for couples in crisis. The company confirmed to THE NATION that, until now, sales have already been registered and the most demanded product was the divisible sofa. Nicknamed “Bradiston”, referring to the iconic actor couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston which ended in a surprise divorce. The armchair with backrest can be combined with a customizable number of modules and the unit price is $113,000. This is also very useful for when the family is expanding or you want to redesign the living room and the owners are looking for a redistribution of furniture in the environment. So, they can choose to put them next to each other, facing each other or a part on each side of the place.

It is a line of products that allows you to start over and move with a part of the original furniture, but at the same time it looks complete and can continue to be enjoyed”, commented Federico Fontenla, creator of the idea and General Director of FC Hogar & Deco and Fontenla.

The furniture was nicknamed after the combination of names of famous Hollywood couples who separated

Another item named after a Hollywood couple gone wrong is the Cruisman Library, which brings together the last names of ex-spouses Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, “Cruiseman.” For its part, the “Moorcher” table that combines the surnames of the former couple formed by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher has a standard size of 1.10 square meters and each module to hit the side costs $70,330. Beyond the possibility of dividing it in the face of a possible divorce, the table is a good option to buy an extension for when you have visitors and a longer table is needed.

Parting Furniture for Divorcing Couples

Even if they move to a larger house, with larger rooms, this opportunity could be useful so as not to replace the furniture with larger ones and instead of the exchange, another module could be added. The “GarnAfleck” rug that refers to the separation of Jennifer Garner and Ben Afflek, the “Demillis” coffee table that unites the names of the divorcees Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, the “KanyDashian” main table in allusion to the separation of the rapper Kanye West of the socialite Kim Kardashian or the “LuisCarey” painting that recalls the separation of the singer Luis Miguel from Mariah Carey, are some of the many options found in the modular furniture catalog.