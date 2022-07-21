An Argentine had a stroke in Bolivia and had to pay $200,000 per day to cover medical care

ten days after Alejandro Benítez, the teacher from Salta died in Bolivia after suffering an accident with his motorcycle and his family claimed that he did not have the necessary medical carethe controversy over the lack of reciprocity in the Bolivian health system towards the Argentines is renewed.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a stroke in Tarija, a Bolivian city one hour from the border with Argentina. She was admitted to a private clinic and had to pay $200,000 a day to cover medical expenses. The family ended up managing her transfer to the Argentine Consulate in that city. She was taken by road to the hospital in Orán, Salta, because the medical plane cost US$14,000. She is now in the capital of Salta, at the San Bernardo Hospital.

As told to THE NATION Gladys Laime, the manager of the San Vicente de Paul hospital in Oran, the patient, a native of Río Negro and a teacher, had a stroke over the weekend and on Monday night they received the transfer request at this hospital.

“It was done with a highly complex ambulance with a respirator and with the availability of a doctor,” Laime said. We removed her from the border center, to where she arrived after three hours of travel. She stayed overnight with a respirator in intensive care, and was transferred by medical plane to Salta to perform a digital angiography.

And he added that, in Tarija, a decompression to be able to be transferred. The young woman was traveling accompanied by a relative, who continues to accompany her in Salta capital.

From the Argentine embassy in Bolivia pointed to THE NATION that the patient was treated in a private clinic and, two days later, asked the consulate. “An ambulance was found for her and they transferred her to Salta,” they indicated.

The case of Alejandro Benítez happened on Thursday, July 7: was hit by a truck in a curve between the route that joins Santa Cruz de la Sierra and Cochabamba. The Argentine was traveling through Bolivia and was traveling by motorcycle.

Friends traveling with him reported that was taken to an emergency room thanks to an ambulance that happened by “chance” by the place of the accident. But once there the health personnel demanded that he pay 1000 Bolivian pesos to be treated in an emergency room and transferred to a more complex hospital.

The Argentine ambassador in Bolivia, Ariel Basteiro, He explained that he became aware of the matter when it was made public only on the seventh or eighth of last week, almost five days after the death of Benitez. He indicated that where Alejandro was transferred, it is a small town more than 100 kilometers from more populated centers such as Santa Cruz and Cochabamba and that what was required of him was the payment of the transfer to a more complex medical center, because yes “he was treated emergency” in the hour and a half that he was in the room.

“In Bolivia there are communication problems. It is a very small town that generated a particular delay and what the first aid room requested was 1,000 Bolivian pesos (145 dollars). I am not justifying it but you have to understand the Bolivian health system the ambassador argued. He is very deficient and the reason they needed him was not to treat him, because they treated him, but to be able to transfer him to Santa Cruz or Cochabamba, that was the response we received from Bolivia.”

Although there are no detailed statistical data, the provincial authorities estimate that in the Salta and Jujuy public hospitals Bolivian patients who do not live in Argentina move between a floor of 8% and reach up to 20%. The governors of those provinces, as well as the mayors and directors of hospitals in the border cities, stress that Bolivia “does not comply” with the “cooperation” agreement on health signed in 2019 with Argentina.

These same sources agree that patients arriving from Bolivia are not only emergency cases; Births, treatment of chronic diseases, follow-up of serious pathologies and surgeries of all kinds are recorded.

A few days ago, the director of the Jorge Uro hospital in La Quiaca, Fernanda Elijahsaid to THE NATION that in Argentine health centers “all Bolivian patients are treated; but we continue with the problem on the other side, that they charge everything and if they don’t pay, they don’t attend to them. Nor do they receive Argentine money.”

As an example, he commented on a case similar to that of the teacher: a man who suffered a stroke in Villazón ―the Bolivian city located on the other side of the international bridge― and they did not want to attend to him: he crossed through an illegal step “brought in a cart”.