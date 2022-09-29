An Argentine official in Time’s list of world leaders

Alba Wheel She is a reference for the LGBTI+ movement in Argentina and currently works as Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

The official was selected by the American magazine Time to be part of “Time100 Next”, a list that is made up of the 100 most influential people in the world from different fields.

This list highlights the athletes, politicians, artists, businessmen and leaders “are going to change the world in the coming years”.

Rueda’s distinction in the renowned American magazine is accompanied by a brief review, which was written by Jessica Stern who -for more than a decade- has been one of the greatest references in the field of activism in favor of sexual diversity and of gender: “Neither Alba Rueda nor I remember the first time we met, but over the years we were often together in panels insisting that governments meaningfully address the dehumanization of LGBTQI+ people and respect human rights. Alba’s voice was unique, because as Undersecretary for Diversity Policies in the Argentine Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, she was both an expert and the only transgender official in such discussions, ”the letter read.