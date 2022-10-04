an Argentinian journalist drops a bomb on the future of Messi! — Foot11.com

Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG or will he choose to return to Barcelona? A journalist claims to know the future of the player and where he will play in 2023… More

Messi still Parisian?

Lionel Messi’s future is on everyone’s lips. The Argentinian makes a lot of ink and it doesn’t seem to be stopping there. Indeed, everyone wants to know where the football legend will play next season. Will he stay at Paris Saint-Germain? Will he rediscover his lifelong love for FC Barcelona? Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati claims to know what Lionel Messi tunic in 2023…

July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be jugador del Barça. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

According to journalist Veronica Brunati, Lionel Messi will return to FC Barcelona next season. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends on June 30, 2023. He would set foot in the Catalan club as soon as it expires. Thus, he would no longer be a Rouge et Bleu and would end his European career where it all began. For their part, PSG are trying everything for Lionel Messi and preparing a gargantuan offer for the Argentinian. Nothing is too good for the technical gestures of the player.

Where it all came to life…

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG like a legend in the summer of 2021. He created his legend for 17 years with FC Barcelona. The player literally lifted the crowds and kept showing us what real football was all about. His 672 goals in 778 games have thrilled young and old and continue to make the eyes of all football fans shine. Part of us would like to see Lionel Messi again with the Barça tunic in order to come full circle as it should.

Lionel Messi, more and more at ease at PSG. (Icon Sports)

Despite a first season with PSG strongly criticized by the media and fans, Lionel Messi has revived perfectly this season. The player is already at 7 goals and 8 assists since the resumption of Ligue 1 and the Champions League. As a reminder, he was 6 goals last season.