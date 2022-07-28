An argument over a pet ended in tragedy for a migrant from Cuenca who left for Los Angeles two years ago | Ecuador | News

Basin

After five days in a coma, the Ecuadorian migrant Edwin Santiago Hurtado Baculima finally died in a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

The compatriot was apparently killed by a neighbor who shot him in the head after an argument. Repatriation is expected in about a month, and the family is asking for help to cover the costs.

The young Ecuadorian moved to Los Angeles two years ago and settled in that American city, where he worked in different jobs. According to William, his brother who lives in Cuenca, it all started with a claim between neighbors for a pet.

A month ago a first altercation was generated when Edwin asked the woman to respect the neighborhood and keep her dog away; however, the response he received was that “you should not complain to her owner and that he should not mess with her, because he does not know her.”

To prevent the problem from getting bigger, he started looking for a new apartment. But on July 5 there was another encounter on the same subject with the lady. According to the story of her brother, that day the alleged aggressor entered the house, she took out a firearm camouflaged in her clothes, pointed it at her jaw and shot her.

Everything happened in front of the owner of the house, who immediately called 911, despite the fact that she also received a threat not to call the authorities. Already at the scene, the paramedics gave him first aid and tried to stop the bleeding. He then underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet and was then kept in the intensive care unit.

William Baculima, Edwin's brother, asks for help to repatriate his brother's body.

With obvious pain, William says that during the five days in the hospital he showed no signs of improvement. They all prayed for him to recover and they didn’t care how he turned out; they only hoped that he would not die.

His mother arrived at the nursing home from Connecticut, who stood at the foot of his bed and held his hand in the hope that he would react, but in the end that did not happen.

The GP told the mother that the situation was getting complicated and that improvement was very difficult; apart, that keeping it that way would generate a very high cost and that, by state law, the Los Angeles authorities can order the disconnection of the patient in those conditions.

“His heart no longer beat, his lungs no longer worked and, although he had slight vital signs, he died on the 10th of this month,” the brother said.

But in addition to the sentimental pain, his anguish is to pay for the medical services he received during the five days he was in the hospital. They are spreadsheets that average $20,000, which adds up to $120,000. To this is added the price for repatriation, which according to initial estimates that they have given is around $ 10,000.

Because of his undocumented status, he did not have health insurance, but they had contact with foundations that help migrants and they told them that, because he had died from a crime and because of his condition, they could only help them cover 30% of the bill. Anyway, that money is unattainable.

His friends in Cuenca have organized charity events, such as concerts to raise funds, but also any donation can be made at the JEP Savings and Credit Cooperative to the savings account 406 001 284 009 in the name of María Guadalupe Baculima Farez. (YO)