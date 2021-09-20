An Ariana Grande fan has found all the hidden references to Mac Miller in the album “Positions”

Sup name is Maralee Bell, come on Tik Tok you find it as @maraleebell and it’s one super fan from Ariana Grande. This girl has made two videos in which she explains which – in her opinion – are hidden references to Mac Miller scattered by the singer throughout the album “Positions”.

Maralee focuses on title track of the disc, which opens with the phrase “Heaven sent you to me” – “Heaven sent you to me”– sung by Ari with what appears to be a noise of in the background crickets, in English “Crickets”, as the title of a song by the late rapper and ex-boyfriend of the pop star.

Maralee goes on to quote too “Just Like Magic”, fourth track of “Positions”, where the verse is present “Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven”, translated into Italian “I take my pen and write love letters to Heaven”.

We do not know if those of Maralee are only suppositions or if there is a grain of truth, what is certain is that in the heart of Ariana Grande Mac Miller has a special place. The pop star always remembered him in songs (one above all “Thank U, Next”), interviews and public occasions, such as when al Coachella he wore a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, Mac’s hometown football team of which he was a diehard fan.

