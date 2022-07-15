News

An armed command assassinates the son of former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo

The crime occurred in the center of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

At dawn this Thursday, Said Lobo Bonilla, son of former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), was shot dead along with three other friends as they left a nightclub in downtown Tegucigalpa.

The attack, which was recorded on security cameras, was perpetrated by a commando of armed men who entered the parking lot of the Torres de Morazán building, in the center of the Honduran capital, where Lobo Bonilla, 19, and his companions were.

According to reports from the authorities, the former president’s son was taken from his vehicle and later shot in the head.

Among the other fatal victims of the assault was also Luis Zelaya, who is relative of former general Romeo Vásquez, the leader of the Honduran Armed Forces when the coup against Manuel Zelaya occurred in 2009.

