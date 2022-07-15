An armed command assassinates the son of former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo

Drafting

BBC News World

8 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The crime occurred in the center of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

At dawn this Thursday, Said Lobo Bonilla, son of former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), was shot dead along with three other friends as they left a nightclub in downtown Tegucigalpa.

The attack, which was recorded on security cameras, was perpetrated by a commando of armed men who entered the parking lot of the Torres de Morazán building, in the center of the Honduran capital, where Lobo Bonilla, 19, and his companions were.

According to reports from the authorities, the former president’s son was taken from his vehicle and later shot in the head.

Among the other fatal victims of the assault was also Luis Zelaya, who is relative of former general Romeo Vásquez, the leader of the Honduran Armed Forces when the coup against Manuel Zelaya occurred in 2009.

The other two victims of the attack were Salomón Velásquez and Norlan Enrique Rodríguez, driver of Lobo Bonilla.

Another son of the former president also attended the disco, but managed to escape the attack because he was in a vehicle that was not intercepted by the command of armed men.

The news was confirmed by the former president himself after visiting the place where the crime occurred.

“My son and other young people were attacked by false police commandos, it is a great pain for my family,” said Lobo Sosa.

image source, Getty Images Caption, A group of armed men entered a parking lot where Said Lobos was with three other friends.

The mother of Said Lobo and former First Lady of the Nation, Rosa Elena Bonilla, received a special permit from the prison where he is serving a sentence for corruption cases, to be able to attend the wake and funeral of his son.

According to the EFE news agency, the Honduran Security Secretariat reported that special teams from the National Police are carrying out “exhaustive operations” to find out what happened during the massacre.

“Information from intelligence units tells us that there are intentions of collaborators of criminal structures that already have a plan to create chaos, uncertainty and an environment of insecurity,” noted the Secretary of Security.

a complex case

For her part, the country’s president, Xiomara Castro, sent a message of condolences to former president Lobo Sosa and his family.

“In solidarity with former president Porfirio Lobo, Rosita (former first lady Rosa Elena de Lobo) and relatives of vilely murdered young people. I condemn death squads that have been operating for years with impunity in Honduras. We will not rest until we dismantle them,” Castro wrote in his twitter account.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Said Lobo was president of Honduras between 2010 and 2014.

Lobo Sosa became the elected president of Honduras in 2010, a year after the coup against Manuel Zelaya.

His government, which lasted until 2014, was punctuated by several cases of corruption and scandals, which even involved his closest relatives.

Currently his eldest son Fabio Lobo is serving a sentence in a United States prison after accepting that he had sent shipments of cocaine to That country taking advantage of his status as a relative of the president.

His mother, Rosa Elena, is also in prison after being found guilty on charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds when she was first lady of Honduras.

Several organizations spoke out after learning of the attack calling for an end to the violence in Honduras, where an average of ten people are killed every day.