An “army” of 800 migrants is targeting Italy. And Lampedusa is collapsing

It is late December and it had never happened to him landings in this period they were so intense. Not even the adverse marine weather conditions now stop departures from the African coasts. At the moment I’m almost there 800 migrants, to be exact 788, aboard NGO ships that press on the Italian borders to land in Italy. They are clamoring for a safe haven in our country, they spend days and days off the Italian coast instead of heading to other European countries, just to land in Italy. In the meantime, the Lampedusa hotspot is once again collapsing due to the autonomous landings of the last few hours.

All this on the day the investigating judge accepted the request to archive the position of Carola Rackete regarding the decision taken by the commander in July 2019 to enter Italian territorial waters despite the entry ban provided for by the Security Decree signed by the then Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini.

And so the NGOs, on the strength of the sentences that, in fact, make waste paper of the assumption of defense of borders, continue to put pressure on our institutions to disembark migrants. In the last few hours, the crew of Doctors Without Borders has rescued 76 migrants from a rubber dinghy and among them there are also children. There are now 458 people awaiting landing on Geo barents. Another 216 migrants are on the Sea-eye4 ship and an additional 114 migrants are on board the Ocean viking of Sos Mediterranee.

Meanwhile, in the last 20 hours, a Lampedusa 340 people arrived with the autonomous landings, of which 119 touched land aboard three small boats during the night. The first small boat was intercepted by the financial police 5 miles off the coast of Lampedusa and was made up of migrants from Sudan, Somalia and Guinea. A second dinghy was blocked by the financial police 36 miles off the island with people from Senegal, Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gambia, Libya and Algeria on board. The third boat carried 54 migrants from Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria. Before these three landings, four other small boats had arrived on the island with over 200 people on board from Bangladesh, Egypt and Cameroon. The hotspot of the Imbriacola district, which can hold a maximum of 250 personems, now hosts 340 and in such a cold period the inconveniences are even more.