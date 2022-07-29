an arrival in France?

Streaming is an activity that has been spreading more and more for several years. Many platforms have thus developed, such as Prime Video, Hulu or even Disney+. But the most popular with Internet users is undoubtedly Netflix. The company was established in 1997, making its place in the world of creative industries over time.

But if today it brings together millions of users around the world, some users regret that content is not accessible in France. This is particularly the case with the Harry Potter saga, which many French Internet users have been waiting to see on Netflix (and have been for several years now). We will therefore try to find out more about a possible release of Harry Potter on Netflix France.

Why is the content so different on Netflix depending on the country?

If you use Netflix, you must surely know that depending on the country you are in, you do not have access to the same content. The platform is present in nearly 200 countries. And the latter have very different libraries. This is actually explained quite simply, and also introduces the fact that some Internet users try to access Netflix’s foreign catalogs.

Indeed, two main parameters are taken into account to know which programs will be broadcast in which countries:

Broadcast rights

User preferences

Indeed, Netflix must obtain a license to broadcast each program, and this, in each country where the platform is present. Only in fact, not all licenses can be obtained worldwide. The streaming service faces competition.

This is therefore already the basis of the majority of the disparities that exist between its different catalogs. In addition, the American platform also adapts the content broadcast to audiences in different countries. For example, if a series is very successful in a certain country, future seasons will most likely be broadcast as well.

Otherwise, Netflix may well not renew the broadcast of the series. These two elements multiplied by the number of countries where Netflix is ​​present therefore give rise to very large differences between the different catalogs. And the Harry Potter saga is subject to the same conditions.

Harry Potter on Netflix France: some information

Are you part of the very large community of Harry Potter fans? The success of this saga is indeed quite impressive. It is a series of books which is at the origin of the films. These novels were written by the now famous JK Rowling, and the films were made between 2001 and 2011.

This fantastic saga has also propelled the three main actors to the top, namely: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. And this success has reached fans of Netflix France.

Many users are impatiently awaiting the release of the Harry Potter saga on the French catalog of Netflix, because for the moment, these films are not broadcast there. Regarding a possible release date, unfortunately we cannot give you reliable information.

If you have done some research on the internet about this, you must have realized that there are a lot of rumors going around. Only, nothing has been officially announced by the streaming service, so there is no certainty. So, to see Harry Potter on Netflix France, it would seem that we still have to wait.

Harry Potter on Netflix: other countries can access it

During your research, you have surely noticed that if the Harry Potter film saga is not available on Netflix in France, it is in other countries around the world. Indeed, as we saw above, the programs offered by the streaming platform are different depending on the country.

And Harry Potter follows the same rules. Therefore, the film saga is accessible in countries other than France. This is particularly the case in Turkey, where all Harry Potter films are available on Netflix. These are seven in number, the last of which is in two parts, namely:

Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2

But you have to tell yourself that if you have to go to Turkey to see Harry Potter on Netflix, it’s not really interesting. To solve this problem, some Internet users have found the parade.

They equip themselves with an application like CyberGhost VPN. This allows them to change their IP address to make it look like they are really in Turkey. They can watch the Harry Potter saga on Netflix without leaving home.