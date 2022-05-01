an Arsenal legend sends Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris and already imagines a legendary duo with Lionel Messi!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ever play on the same team? Long rivals in Spain while one played at FC Barcelona and the other at Real Madrid, the two legends have now taken different paths at PSG and Manchester United. Nevertheless, an Arsenal legend would see the two players meet again in Paris.

Soon a Messi-CR7 duo in Paris?

Indeed, in remarks granted to Sportskeeda, Paul Merson thinks that an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the capital is more than plausible: “I would be surprised if Ten Hag wanted Ronaldo. He will try to rebuild the team and Cristiano is 37 years old. PSG could go get him and make him Kylian Mbappé’s short-term replacement. Ronaldo is a proven value in the Champions League (what PSG is looking for): he scored goals, he sold shirts, he did everything. Ligue 1 is an easy league. Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League and, with Messi already at the club, we may see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.” he launched. Case to follow.