An art imagines what the cast of ‘Fantastic 4’ would be like with Jon Watts as director

Warning, spoilers! In this text we will talk about a prominent cameo of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Already converted into the highest grossing film of 2022, Doc Strange 2 introduced one of the craziest cameos fans have been clamoring for for a long time. Reed Richards appeared on the scene hand in hand with the Illuminati to put on the table the crimes committed by Doctor Strange of benedict cumberbatch, the one we all know, the one from Earth-616. But the biggest surprise was who he played Mr. Fantastic, a character that to date it had passed through the hands of Alex Hyde-White, Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller.

The stellar appearance of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

John Krasinski took control of the character from Earth-838, joining the aforementioned team of Patrick Stewart, dropping the possibility of seeing him become the new Reed Richards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although his time in the movie is rather fleeting, it is dropped that he has children and in turn a wife, Sue Storm, who also has certain candidates to be represented on the big screen. Yes ok Jon Watt was expected to stay at the helm of the film preparing for Fantastic Four, will finally take time away from Marvel to focus on Skeleton Crewthe new Star Wars series.

Now an artist Spdrmnkyxxiiihas imagined on Instagram what the fantastic team would look like at the hands of Jon Watts with unique art as a poster.

Emily Blunt will be Susan Storm, Dacre Montgomery will play the Human Torch and The Thing (Ben Grimm) seems to be the result of a CGI process.. Bryce Dallas Howard is also among the favorites right now to give life to the invisible woman, but the actress and director assured that at the moment she was not involved in the project: “Oh, my God! I don’t think it will happen, I mean, I know that This doesn’t involve me or anything. I swear to God, really. Total rumours, but you know… Thanks, I’ll sign it. [el Funko] just for fun anyway,” said the actress.

For now no official cast confirmed of the fantastic 4 in the MCU movie that’s on the way.